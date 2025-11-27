Mixpanel data breach exposes OpenAI clients' details, including location
Threat actors have got hold of personally identifiable data of OpenAI customers, including the name, email IDs, approximate coarse location, Operating System of the device and browser used by the person, websites browsed, and organisation or User IDs associated with the API accounts.
Trust, security, and privacy are foundational to our products, our organization, and our mission. We are committed to transparency, and are notifying all impacted customers and users. We also hold our partners and vendors accountable for the highest bar for security and privacy of their services. After reviewing this incident, OpenAI has terminated its use of Mixpanel