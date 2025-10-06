Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

OpenAI, Jony Ive team face technical challenges to develop AI-native device: Report

OpenAI has to scale up the cloud storage infrastructure as a priority if it really wants to launch it in 2026.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 10:23 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceOpenAIGen AIHumane Ai Pin

Follow us on :

Follow Us