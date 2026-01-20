Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

OpenAI 'on track' to unveil AI hardware in late 2026; here's what to expect

If things go as planned, OpenAI's AI-native device is expected to make its debut in the second half of 2026 and probably hit stores in early 2027.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 09:20 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechOpenAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us