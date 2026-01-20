<p>In May 2025, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman and former Apple product design veteran Jony Ive teamed up to launch generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-centric hardware.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/openai-to-partner-apple-suppliers-for-ai-native-devices-to-launch-in-2027-report-3738607">Later in July last year, Ive's io Products, Inc.'s engineering and design team</a>s officially merged with OpenAI. Though the company will be deeply involved with OpenAI's device design, it will remain independent.</p><p>OpenAI's chief global affairs officer, Chris Lehane, in an <a href="https://www.axios.com/2026/01/19/openai-device-2026-lehane-jony-ive">interview</a> with Axiom, has confirmed that the company is 'on track' to unveil its' first-ever AI device this year.</p>.Google brings Veo 3.1 AI video editor update; here's what's new.<p>If things go as planned, it is expected to make its debut in the second half of 2026 and probably hit stores in early 2027.</p><p>As per numerous reports, the OpenAI device is expected to come in a compact form factor and will not feature any display as such. It is likely to be a smart wearable, similar to voice-centric Humane AI Pin. </p><p>Given the fact that the company is helmed by legendary designer Jony Ive, it is expected to be visually pleasing.</p><p>The upcoming AI-native device is touted to disrupt the consumer electronics segment just like ChatGPT did in the field of generative Artificial Intelligence.</p><p>For manufacturing the device, OpenAI is said to have signed a couple of Apple's supply partner Luxshare. And, it is also in talks with another partner, Goertek, which produces our AirPods, HomePods and Apple Watches.</p><p>Though both companies are China-based, they are expected to produce OpenAI devices in their Vietnam-based plant to avoid getting dragged in to geo-political trade-war between the US and China.</p>.Google unveils advanced gen AI TranslateGemma models.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>