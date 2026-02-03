<p>Last month, Samsung teased a user privacy-centric feature of the Galaxy S26. It revealed that the device will come with an anti-spy display panel. When using the phone, the content on the screen will be visible only to the owner. Any form of content, be it a text notification, a video or a photo, can only be viewed from the direct line of sight of the user. Prying eyes of people on the side will not be able see any content, but a black screen.</p><p>Now, a new report has emerged that the new Galaxy S26 series will feature another value-added feature that will protect users from fraudulent calls.</p>.Google to bring new anti-theft features to Android phones soon.<p>Samsung Galaxy S26 will come with Google's Scam Detection feature, Android Authority <a href="https://www.androidauthority.com/galaxy-s26-android-callcore-support-3636978/">reported</a>, citing Samsung's phone model numbers mentioned deep inside the Android CallCore APK of Google Phone dialer app.</p><p>This particular feature was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/pixel-drop-november-2025-new-update-brings-ai-features-scam-detection-and-more-3795404">first introduced in Pixel phones</a> with the November 2025 Pixel Drop update.</p>.<p>The Scam Detection feature runs on powerful AI to detect and warn the device owner of speech patterns commonly used by scammers on phone calls. Currently, it is exclusively available to Pixel 9 and newer models users in the UK, Ireland, India, Australia and Canada.</p><p>This is a much-needed feature, as it prevents users from falling prey to online fraud. </p>.Google says online scam detection features of Android now better than iPhone.<p>There is a surge in digital arrests in India, which has caused thousands of crores of loss to people, particularly senior citizens.</p><p>We expect Google to collaborate with other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and make it available in more branded phones across the world.</p><p>Samsung's new Galaxy S26 is expected to make its global debut later this month.</p>.February 2026: New Smartphones launching this month.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>