<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/snapchat-unveils-new-spectacles-5th-gen-ar-smart-glasses-3195642">Snapchat</a>, a popular messenger app among youths, has launched a new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen aI) feature Imagine Lens.</p><p>The new AI Lens can assist users in generating images from just a text prompt. It is similar to Apple Image Playground and Google Pixel Studio.</p><p>The Imagine Lens is available to users with a Lens+ and Snapchat+ Platinum subscription. Besides churning out images using text prompts, users can edit a photo taken via phone. And, add things to the photo.</p><p>For instance, you can take a photo and with Imagine Lens turned on, he/she can add a hat on the head or add a cowboy costume. As you can see in the sample photo below, it is capable of adding a natural-looking costume onto the subject.</p><p><strong>Here's how to use Imagine Lens on Snapchat:</strong></p><p>Step 1: If you're a Lens+ or Snapchat+ Platinum subscriber, you can find the Lens near the front of the Carousel or in the Exclusive category</p><p>Step 2: Select the Lens, then tap the caption to edit your prompt, or keep one of the pre-loaded prompts</p><p>Step 3: Create your Snap and then share it with a friend, to your Story, or save it to share outside of Snapchat </p><p>In a related development, Google has integrated video generator Veo-3 with Google Photos. </p><p>With this new feature, users can turn any still image into a short video in a few seconds. The content will look like a naturally shot video.</p><p>However, the content will feature a watermark and also include an invisible <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/synthid-google-photos-now-watermarks-images-edited-using-gen-ai-tools-3399809">SynthID</a>, allowing users to recognise that it is an artificially generated video.</p>