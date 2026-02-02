Menu
Snowflake and OpenAI forge $200 million partnership

The direct, first-party partnership agreement also makes OpenAI models natively available to Snowflake’s 12,600 global customers within Snowflake Cortex AI across all three major clouds.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 15:45 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 15:45 IST
