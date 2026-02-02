Snowflake and OpenAI forge $200 million partnership

<p>Bengaluru: AI data cloud company Snowflake on Monday announced that it signed a $200 million multi-year partnership agreement with OpenAI. This partnership aims at deploying AI agents across global enterprises. Both the companies will work closely together to develop and deploy customised AI solutions for joint enterprise customers that deliver tangible return on investment.</p><p>Under the partnership, OpenAI is one of the primary model capabilities in Snowflake’s platform. The direct, first-party partnership agreement also makes OpenAI models natively available to Snowflake’s 12,600 global customers within Snowflake Cortex AI across all three major clouds. This empowers global organisations like Canva and Whoop to bring OpenAI models to their enterprise data for deep research and instant insights, the company said in a statement. </p><p>OpenAI models like GPT-5.2 will be accessible within Snowflake Intelligence.</p>.OpenAI 'on track' to unveil AI hardware in late 2026; here's what to expect.<p>“By bringing OpenAI models to enterprise data, Snowflake enables organisations to build and deploy AI on top of their most valuable asset using the secure, governed platform they already trust,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. “Customers can now harness all their enterprise knowledge in Snowflake together with the world-class intelligence of OpenAI models, enabling them to build AI agents that are powerful, responsible, and trustworthy," he said.</p> <p>“As we scale our visual AI offering on Canva, both OpenAI and Snowflake have played key roles in how we rapidly empower our users with new creative tools,” said Helen Crossley, Head of Data Science, Canva. </p><p>“As our platform continues to scale, Snowflake has been foundational to how we manage and activate data, and we’re excited to explore how leveraging OpenAI models in Snowflake Cortex AI can help us extend that foundation," he said.</p>