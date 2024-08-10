Can online voting be secure? Experts in Las Vegas try to hack new platform

SIV has already been used at a party level to select a candidate in a primary race, Ernst said. Republican Celeste Maloy was selected as a congressional candidate in a vote powered by SIV in 2023. Maloy went on to win that seat in Utah's 2nd congressional district in November last year.

Voting security is on Americans' minds, with some fearing this November's presidential and congressional elections could be the target of foreign cyberattacks.

Senior national security officials say Russia and Iran are already targeting voters with online influence campaigns. During the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, Russian hackers targeted election offices and probed several voting machine companies.

The team behind SIV has offered $10,000 in prize money to be shared among any hackers who can successfully identify flaws in their system.

The event is taking place at the DEF CON Hacking Conference, which brings thousands of cybersecurity professionals to Nevada for one weekend a year, and has been organized by DEF CON's election security group "Voting Village".

Voting Village founder Harri Hursti said the technology had promise, but that the possibility of widespread online voting could take decades to realize.