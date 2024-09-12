CERT-In flags multiple vulnerabilities in Android phones

"These vulnerabilities exist in Android due to flaws in the Framework, System, Google Play system updatees (Remote Key Provisioning subcomponents), Kernel, Arm component, Imagination Technologies components, Unisoc components, and Qualcomm components," reads CERT-In notification.

If the loopholes are not fixed soon, threat actors can exploit them to access sensitive information and even perform Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks on the targeted phones with Android 12, 12L, Android 13 and Android 14.

Google has acknowledged the issues and has rolled out the update to the Pixel phones for now. Other Android OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are expected to release the security updates to respective phones in the coming weeks.

"Exploitation for many issues on Android is made more difficult by enhancements in newer versions of the Android platform. We encourage all users to update to the latest version of Android where possible," reads the Android Security bulletin.

In a related development, Google has rolled out new features to Android phones to enhance user experience.

It improves talkback feature, which is created for people with low vision. With the new update, it will get Gemini AI capability and be able to offer detailed audio descriptions of digital images.