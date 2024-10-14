CERT-In flags new vulnerabilities in millions of Android phones

<p>With more than three billion users, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/android">Android</a> commands an envious 70-plus per cent market share globally. But, it also draws the attention of cyber criminals to prey on naive phone users.</p><p>Though <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a>'s Android team, mobile makers and chipset manufacturers have put in a lot of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/google-forms-app-defense-alliance-wages-war-on-malware-774405.html">effort to improve the security of its mobile OS</a>, sometimes due to oversight, security loopholes go unnoticed.</p><p>In the latest instance, new vulnerabilities have been detected in Android phones with versions 15, 14, 13, 12, and 12L (for foldable phones), reported</p><p>If these vulnerabilities are left unfixed, attackers can execute malware code on targeted devices to steal personal information, reported Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cert-in">CERT-In</a>)</p>.Google rolls out new anti-theft security feature to Android phones.<p>"These vulnerabilities exist in Android due to flaws in the Framework, System, Google Play system updates (ART and Wi-Fi subcomponent), Imagination Technologies components, MediaTek components, and Qualcomm components. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system, " reads CERT-In notification.</p><p>Google has <a href="https://source.android.com/docs/security/bulletin/2024-10-01">acknowledged</a> the issue and is in the process of rolling out the software update with a security patch to resolve the issue.</p><p>Owners with devices running Android 15, 14, 13, 12 and 12L are advised to upgrade to the latest October security update as soon as possible.</p><p>Samsung has already rolled out the custom update to several Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series phones. Soon, it will be expanded to other Galaxy phone variants.</p><p>Google is expected to introduce Android 15 with security updates to Pixel phones later this week.</p>.Google delays Android 15 release for Pixel phones: Report\n.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>