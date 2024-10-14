Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

CERT-In flags new vulnerabilities in millions of Android phones

Affected include phones with Android versions 15, 14, 13, 12, and 12L.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 15:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 15:46 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidcyber security

Follow us on :

Follow Us