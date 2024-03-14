CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in Android phones

Google's Android has an enviable market share of more than 70 per cent. There are around 3 billion active Android phones around the world. This also attracts hackers to target naive users.
Now, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a security note flagging vulnerabilities in several versions of Android, including v12, v12L (for foldable phones), v13 and even the latest v14.
"These vulnerabilities exist in Android due to flaws in Framework, System, AMLogic, Arm components, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components," CERT-In noted.
A hacker can exploit these vulnerabilities to obtain sensitive information and gain privileges to cause a Denial of Service (DoS) attack on targeted devices.
Google has acknowledged the flaws on Android (v12,12L,13 and 14), and has released the security patch with the March update. Even Google's vendor partner Samsung has rolled out an update to fix the security loophole in Galaxy phones.
Other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to release software patches soon.
You can check and update your Android phone by following the procedure below:
Go to Settings >> System>> System update >> follow the on-screen steps to download and install the update.
It should be noted that the device should have at least 50 per cent battery life before installing the update so that it doesn't turn off during the middle of installation process.
In a related development, CERT-In detected vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser earlier in the month.
Successful exploitation of the vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on computers. Google has released a security patch to fix the issue.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
(Published 14 March 2024, 12:10 IST)