CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in Android phones

A hacker can exploit these vulnerabilities to obtain sensitive information and gain privileges to cause a Denial of Service (DoS) attack on targeted devices.

Google has acknowledged the flaws on Android (v12,12L,13 and 14), and has released the security patch with the March update. Even Google's vendor partner Samsung has rolled out an update to fix the security loophole in Galaxy phones.

Other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to release software patches soon.

You can check and update your Android phone by following the procedure below:

Go to Settings >> System>> System update >> follow the on-screen steps to download and install the update.

It should be noted that the device should have at least 50 per cent battery life before installing the update so that it doesn't turn off during the middle of installation process.