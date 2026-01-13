<p>Last September, Nothing Inc. announced that the CMF, its sub-brand, would operate as an independent subsidiary. Later, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothings-cmf-becomes-independent-subsidiary-sets-base-in-india-3743414">CMF moved its headquarters to India</a>. It now houses both the global marketing team and the full-fledged Research and Development (R&D) centre. Also, it has partnered with Noida-based OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Optiemus Infracom Limited to manufacture its devices, not just to cater to the local market but also for exports to international regions.</p><p>Now, the company has introduced Headphone Pro, its first product of the year 2026.</p><p>The new CMG Headphone Pro comes with a modular design language. The user gets the option to customise the headcups with swappable ear cushions. The headband is made of high-quality anti-bacterial leather and stainless steel.</p>.CMF Phone 2 Pro review: Best in its class.<p>The headphone is available in dark grey, light green and light grey. The company offers an additional orange-hued clip-on ear cushion as well.</p><p>The CMF Headphone Pro's control comes in the shape of a Roller that helps users adjust volume, ANC, and Play and Pause.</p>.<p>It also boasts of Energy Slider, a first-of-its-kind feature, which helps the user switch between varying levels of Bass and Treble that can be adjusted based on the energy of the song that the user is listening to.</p>.<p>CMF Headphone Pro houses 40 mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms for reduced distortion and sharper clarity. There is also a 16.5 mm copper voice coil, precision bass duct, and dual-chamber design, which promises to deliver deeper, fuller sound with rich texture and punch.</p><p>It also boasts a hybrid Adaptive Active Voice Cancellation feature. It can automatically adjust to the user's surroundings. It can shift between three levels of noise control. It can reduce up to 40 dB of noise during phone calls.</p><p>Besides LDAC + Hi-Res Certified Audio, it also supports Spatial Audio, which promises to immerssive experience while watching movies or listening to music. It also has Cinema mode, which widens the audio output for clear dialogue and effects, while Concert mode brings the depth and energy of live music.</p>.<p>The LDAC ensures the highest fidelity Bluetooth audio up to 990 kbps, and dual Hi-Res certifications ensure consistent clarity and precision across formats. </p><p>With a full charge, it can last up to 100 hours of playback in standby mode. With ANC on,it can deliver up to 50 hours. It also supports fast charging. With just five minutes of charging, it can offer listening time up to five hours.</p><p>CMF Headphones Pro costs Rs 7,999. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 6,999. It is slated to hit stores on January 20.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) Lite review: Reliable mobile with distinctive design.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>