<p>Cupertino-based technology major Apple has introduced Creator Studio.</p><p>The new Creator Studio will be the new home of Apple's powerful editing applications, including Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro for iPad and Mac computers.</p><p>Additionally, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage features will also be available for Mac devices.</p><p>"Apple Creator Studio is a great value that enables creators of all types to pursue their craft and grow their skills by providing easy access to the most powerful and intuitive tools for video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity — all levelled up with advanced intelligent tools to augment and accelerate workflows. There's never been a more flexible and accessible way to get started with such a powerful collection of creative apps for professionals, emerging artists, entrepreneurs, students, and educators to do their best work and explore their creative interests from start to finish," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.</p><p>This is a cost-effective subscription plan to have for creators to edit reels, short videos and content for their YouTube channel.</p> <p>Final Cut Pro and Pixelmator Pro are some of the most feature-rich multimedia content editing tools in the industry. Logic Pro is the most popular music creation application for talented musicians and art technicians. It offers Sound Library, which houses Apple-designed packs and Producer Packs with hundreds of royalty-free loops, samples, instrument patches, drum sounds, and more. </p><p>Motion is a powerful motion graphics tool, which enables users to effortlessly create cinematic 2D and 3D effects with intelligent features such as Magnetic Mask, which can isolate and track people and objects without a green screen. </p><p>It also includes Compressor, which integrates with Final Cut Pro and Motion to seamlessly customise output settings for distribution.</p><p>In India, Apple Creator Studio will be available on the App Store later this month, on January 28, for Rs 399 per month. It also offer annual plan for Rs 3,999 with a one-month free trial.</p><p>As noted above, the subscription includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad. Also, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage features on Mac.</p><p>And, several intelligent features and premium content for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. </p><p>Like on devices, college students and educators get big discounts for subscriptions as well. They can subscribe to individual plans for Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year. </p><p>Also, Apple offers the option for users to separately purchase the Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage individually as a one-time purchase on the Mac App Store.</p>