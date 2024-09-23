Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Days after iPhone 16 series launch, CERT-In flags vulnerabilities in older devices

The vulnerabilities are found in devices with iOS 17.6 or older version. To fix the issues, Apple has rolled out iOS 18 to all eligible iPhones and similar updates -- iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and tvOS 18 -- to iPads, Macs and Apple TVs, respectively.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 06:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Last week, Apple's latest iPhone 16 series hit stores in India. Now, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has detected several security vulnerabilities in older devices including iPhones, iPads and Macs.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system," noted CERT-in.

The vulnerabilities are found to be in devices with iOS 17.6 or older version. To fix the issues, Apple has rolled out iOS 18 to all eligible iPhones and similar updates -- iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and tvOS 18-- to iPads, Macs and Apple TVs, respectively.

Also, for older devices, which can't upgrade to the latest version, Apple has released updated iOS 17.7, iPadOS 17.7, tvOS 17.7 and macOS Sonoma with security patches, respectively.

Apple device owners are advised to update to the latest software version to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.

Here's how to install the iOS/iPadOS 18 or iOS/iPadOS 17.7 on iPhones and iPads:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS/iPadOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.

In a related development, Google, earlier this month, released a similar security patch to Pixel phones and a similar update for non-Pixel phones, is being rolled out in phases.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2024, 06:45 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechhackingiPad5G iPhoneCERT-INDenial of ServiceMacIndian Computer Emergency Response Team

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT