Days after iPhone 16 series launch, CERT-In flags vulnerabilities in older devices

Also, for older devices, which can't upgrade to the latest version, Apple has released updated iOS 17.7, iPadOS 17.7, tvOS 17.7 and macOS Sonoma with security patches, respectively.

Apple device owners are advised to update to the latest software version to protect themselves from emerging cyber threats.

Here's how to install the iOS/iPadOS 18 or iOS/iPadOS 17.7 on iPhones and iPads:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS/iPadOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.

In a related development, Google, earlier this month, released a similar security patch to Pixel phones and a similar update for non-Pixel phones, is being rolled out in phases.