FILE PHOTO: The Starlink logo is seen in front of the Indian flag.
Credit: Reuters photo
The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India. There was a config glitch that briefly made dummy test data visible, but those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India. The glitch was quickly fixed. We're eager to connect the people of India with Starlink's high-speed internet, and our teams are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on.
Lauren Dreyer, vice presindet of Starlink business operations