Elon Musk's xAI to provide Grok chatbot to US federal agencies

The agreement, effective through March 2027, allows agencies to buy Grok models for 42 cents per organisation, compared with the $1 per year OpenAI charges for access to its ChatGPT service.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 16:21 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 16:21 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsUSTechnologyTechnology NewsAIcompaniesGrok

