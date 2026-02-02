[Representational Image]The new iQOO 15R is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.
In Picture: iQOO 15.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
[Representational Image] Apple iPhone 17e to feature dynamic island display.
In Picture: Apple iPhone 16e
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy F70 series.
[Representational Image] The new Pixel 10a may come with Tensor G4 chipset with faster CPU speed.
In Picture: Google Pixel 9a.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 02 February 2026, 10:10 IST