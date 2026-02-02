Menu
technology

February 2026: New Smartphones launching this month

This month, Vivo, Samsung, Apple, Google, and others are expected to bring all-new phones in India.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 10:10 IST
Vivo V70 series

Vivo V70 series.

Credit: Vivo India

Samsung Galaxy A07

Samsung Galaxy A07.

Credit: Samsung India

iQOO 15R

[Representational Image]The new iQOO 15R is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.In Picture: iQOO 15.

In Picture: iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17e

[Representational Image] Apple iPhone 17e to feature dynamic island display.In Picture: Apple iPhone 16e

In Picture: Apple iPhone 16e

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy F70

Samsung Galaxy F70 series.

Credit: Samsung

Google Pixel 10a

[Representational Image] The new Pixel 10a may come with Tensor G4 chipset with faster CPU speed. In Picture: Google Pixel 9a.

In Picture: Google Pixel 9a.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo K14x

Oppo K14x 5G teaser.

Credit: Oppo

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 02 February 2026, 10:10 IST
