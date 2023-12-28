Fraudsters using WhatsApp to spread malware-laced fake banking apps

Thanks to simple Unified Payment Interface (UPI)-based banking apps, millions of Indians are making more digital transactions ever before. Last month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recorded close to 1,124 crore digital cash transactions worth around Rs 17.4 lakh crore value, more than 53 per cent compared to the previous same period.

However, people are advised to exercise caution as fraudsters have come up with ingenious ways to create fake banking apps with genuine-looking company insignias and typefaces. They are circulating them on WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social messenger apps to prey on naive smartphone users, reported the McAfee Mobile Security research team.

Bad actors use primal emotions such as fear and panic to emotionally weaken the potential victims. For instance, they send a warning with a message reading-- 'Your bank account will get locked soon, as you have not done mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) registration. For verification, download this app or else you won't be able to withdraw or transfer cash from the bank account.' And, they will share an Android Package Kit (APK) download file link to the victim's WhatsApp number to install it on the device.