Gadgets Weekly: HP HyperX OMEN 15 and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 00:30 IST
HP HyperX OMEN 15 PC

HP HyperX OMEN 15 PC.

Credit: HP

Portronics Ignis 65 power bank

Portronics Ignis 65 power bank.

Credit: Portronics 

Blaupunkt OMG Atom BT Speaker

Blaupunkt OMG Atom BT Speaker.

Credit: Blaupunkt

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema

[Extreme right] Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India launching new Instax mini Evo camera in India.

Credit: Fujifilm

Apple Watch Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop

Apple Watch Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop.

Credit: Apple

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition.

Credit: Samsung

Reliance to offer AI training to students in Karnataka schools

Reliance Jio AI Classroom programme.

Credit: Reliance Jio

MSDE collaborates with Google to set up India’s first AI-enabled university

(L to R) Preeti Lobana, Sh. Jayant Chaudhary, and Chris Phillips.

Credit: Google

Samsung's new Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioners

Samsung's new Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioners.

Credit: Samsung

BenQ MA270UP and MA320UP Monitors

BenQ MA270UP series.

Credit: BenQ

Samsung sets two Guinness world records with its 'India #WithGalaxy Photography' campaign

From left to right- Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India with Swapnil Dangarikar, Senior Adjudicator, Guinness World Records at the presentation ceremony.

Credit: Samsung

Published 01 February 2026, 00:30 IST
