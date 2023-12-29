Gadgets Weekly: Promate TransFold, MagRing, and more

Technology companies Samsung and Promate launched new smartphones and accessories this week (December 25-29).
Promate Transfold and AuraFold
The TransFold and AuraFold charging stations reduce mess at bed tables and desktop tables at home. They need just one cable and can charge three different categories of devices.
They come with modern see-through transparent, and foldable designs. The charging stations are equipped with a 15W MagSafe charger for mobile phones, a 3W charger for Apple Watch, and a 5W wireless charging pad for AirPods.
The Transfold is priced at Rs 3,999 and the AuraFold costs Rs 4999.
Promate MagRing
Like the charging stations, Promate MagRing features a slim transparent design, but in a compact ring form factor.
It has dual-device fast charging capabilities for mobiles and smartwatches.
It supports a 15W MagSafe charger for mobiles and a 3W charger for smartwatches. Its 180-degree foldable design ensures stable dual-device charging while maintaining a lightweight, portable form factor. It costs Rs 2,887.
All the new Promote accessories are available on Amazon India. The company has plans to bring new accessories –TransPack 5, TransPack 10, MagnusQi, and TransDrive 65W – in the Transparent series to India in 2024.
Samsung Galaxy A15
It features a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080×2340p) Infinity-U super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and Vision Booster.
It houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based One UI 6.0, triple-camera module--50MP (f/1.8, AF) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger. Its price starts at Rs 19,499.
Samsung Galaxy A25
It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080×2340p) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Vision Booster.
It also boasts a 5nm class Samsung Exynos 1280 octa-core chipset with Mali-G68 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB(expandable up to 1TB), runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.0, triple camera module--50MP (OIS, f/1.8) + ultra-wide 8MP+ 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash, a 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the top and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger. Its price starts at Rs 26,999.
