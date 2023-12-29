Gadgets Weekly: Promate TransFold, MagRing, and more

Technology companies Samsung and Promate launched new smartphones and accessories this week (December 25-29).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Promate Transfold and AuraFold

The TransFold and AuraFold charging stations reduce mess at bed tables and desktop tables at home. They need just one cable and can charge three different categories of devices.