Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Music Frame, Lenovo Legion Go gaming console and more

Technology companies Samsung, boAt, HMD and others launched mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, accessories and more this week (June 24-30, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
The new Samsung Music Frame
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung's new Music Frame is a 120W wireless bluetooth speaker, which doubles as digital picture frame.
Just like a real frame, the Samsung Music Frame allows users to display personal photos and also play music. With Dolby Atmos technology , it offers three-dimensional audio experience that surrounds from every angle in the living room.
It also boasts SpaceFit Sound Pro tech, which analyzes the acoustics of the room and adjusts the sound output accordingly, ensuring optimal audio quality tailored to the space.
Further, it supports Q-Symphony for richer stereo sound. So users can place two Music Frames on either side of their TVs to experience true stereo effects while watching a movie or TV series.
It comes with built-in digital assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. With this, users can control the music with audio commands. It costs Rs 23,990.
Legion Go
Photo Credit: Lenovo
The Lenovo Legion Go is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and AMD RNDA Graphics. It runs Windows 11 OS and supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (7500Mhz) and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it ensured smooth gameplays and ultra fast loading times. The device includes a micro-SD slot supporting up to 2TB of extra storage.
Legion Go’s display offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, with adjustable resolutions from 1600p to 800p and refresh rates of 144Hz and 60Hz. The 10-point touch screen enables natural and intuitive control, be it scrolling, tapping, or swiping.
The device houses a massive 49.2Wh battery, for extended gaming marathons. It suppers Super Rapid Charge technology and it can charge from zero to 70 per cent capacity in 30 minutes.
Legion Go utilizes power bypass mode for uninterrupted gaming while plugged in, which extends battery life and reduces heat generation by powering the device directly without draining the battery.
Lenovo Legion Go boasts Coldfront Technology to keep itself cool and quiet. A 79-blade liquid crystal polymer fan operates at less than 25dB in Quiet Mode. In Custom Mode, the Legion Go can go full 25W TGP for maximum performance, all while preventing thermal throttling for uninterrupted gaming.
The Lenovo Legion Go’s controllers feature hall effect joysticks, to eliminate drift and improve responsiveness during intense gaming sessions. The controllers include a suite of inputs, such as an integrated trackpad, a sizable D-pad, an angled mouse wheel, and 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons for a fully customisable gaming experience.
The power button, decorated with the iconic Lenovo Legion 'O', features RGB lighting that changes based on the fan mode. Customizable RGB rings around the joysticks add a touch of flair and double as a controller pairing notification system.
The device’s Legion TrueStrike controllers are detachable, allowing more flexibility in playstyles and enabling FPS mode for impromptu sessions. The right controller, once detached, can be secured into the magnetic base . Additionally, the optical eye located at the bottom of the controller enhances aiming and control, offering the precision required in competitive FPS games.
The Legion Go will go on sale on July 1 for Rs 89,990 on Flipkart, select Lenovo exclusive stores and Lenovo e-store. It is bundled with 3 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free.
Nokia 3210 series.
Photo Credit: HMD
HMD, the official Nokia phone maker, has re-introduced iconic Nokia 3210 with new features in India. 2024 also marks 25th anniversary of Nokia 3210 launch.
It retains the retro design, but comes with new capabilities including support for YouTube and YouTube Music.
The new phone also comes with Weather, News, Sokoban, Cricket Score, 2048 Game, and Tetris, among other apps.
Further, the Nokia feature also boasts Unified Payment Interface (UPI)-based digital cash wallet apps.
It features a 2.8-inch IPS display, a 1,450 mAh battery and can deliver up to nine and a half hours of talk time. Also, it supports type-C port.
The phone includes the classic Snake game, a 2MP camera, and a flash torch. It comes in peach and black for Rs 3,999.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event teaser.
Credit: Samsung
Samsung earlier this week announced to host Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event to unveil the new line of Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 along with new smart wearables on July 10. Now, it is offering customers to pre-reserve new devices. Those who pre-reserve the device, they stand chance to get lucrative benefits such as cash backs and gift vouchers..
Customers can pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and leading retail outlets across India.
Consumers who pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones will get benefits worth up to Rs 7,000 on purchase of these products.
Additionally, customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy ecosystem products with a token amount of Rs 1,999 and avail benefits worth up to Rs 6,499 on purchase of these products.
Vivo T3 Lite series.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The new Vivo T3 Lite sports a 6.56-inch HD+(1612 × 720p) LCD panel, support 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 840 nits peak brightness.
It features a 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, type-c port, hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card) and comes with IP64 water-and-dust-resistant certification.
It houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charger.
It also features dual-camera module-- main 50MP rear camera (with f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor LED flash on the back. It also comes with 8MP (f/2.0) front camera.
It comes in two colours--majestic black and vibrant green. It is available in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, respectively.
boAt Stone Lumos Bluetooth speaker
Photo Credit: boAt
It comes with powerful 60-watt speakers, which promises to deliver balanced audio with clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass, ensuring every genre sounds dynamic and vibrant.
It boasts LED projector and comes with seven modes, which beams rhythmic patterns; it projects a soft, pulsating glowing light on wall.
It supports Dual EQ modes to allow users to adjust audio output as per their taste. With a full charge, it can deliver nine hours of playback. It supports Bluetooth 5.3, to crystal-clear audio transmission, quicker pairing, and a more stable connection.
It also comes with dual-option connectivity through AUX and USB allows users to connect the speaker to audiobooks, or podcasts via phones or tablet or laptops. It also houses built-in microphone for hands-free calling. It costs Rs 6,999.
TCL 4K QLED Google TV
Photo Credit: TCL
It comes in four screen sizes-65-inch,55-inch,50-inch and 43-inch. It comes with QLED Pro technology and quaternary quantum crystal material, to deliver effective light emission and no fading for at least 100,000 hours.
It comes with flicker-free screen, low blue light and natural light optimisation features.
Further, the new model is integrated with T-Screen Pro technology that promises 5X higher contrast to its viewers and brings more details to attention. Additionally, it has a wide viewing angle of 178-degree with no halo and anti-glare technology to deliver good immersive visual experience.
It houses ONKYO 2.1ch Subwoofer with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby ATMOS system to deliver home theatre-like experience with virtualised 3D sound.
TCL's new 4K QLED TVs price range between Rs 34,990 and Rs 76,990.
Redmi Note 13 Pro in crimson red colour.
Credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi earlier in the week launched two new Redmi Note 13 Pro colour variant— crimson red. And, the Redmi Note 13 in Chromatic purple. They come with vibrant colours with matching metallic-finish frame around the edges. Rest of the hardware specifications remains the same.
It features 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display, support 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and also come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It houses in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots, and 3.5mm audio jack.
It is powered by 4nm class 2.4GHz Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset, Adreno 710 GPU, Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.2) and a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charger. It also comes with IP54 rating.
It houses triple camera module— a 200MP main sensor ( 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP3 sensor, OIS) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) aperture, 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash.
On the front, they house a 16MP camera for selfies and video chat. Its price start at Rs 21,999.
On the other hand, Redmi Note 13 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED display, support up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.
It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, hybrid dual-SIM slots (one nano + nano or microSD) and infrared sensor.
It runs on Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS, 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.
It boasts dual-camera module— main 108MP (1/1.67-inch sensor, f/1.7) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. And, it also comes with a 16MP front camera. Its price start at Rs 15,499.
