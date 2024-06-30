Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Music Frame, Lenovo Legion Go gaming console and more

The Lenovo Legion Go is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and AMD RNDA Graphics. It runs Windows 11 OS and supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (7500Mhz) and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it ensured smooth gameplays and ultra fast loading times. The device includes a micro-SD slot supporting up to 2TB of extra storage.

Legion Go’s display offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, with adjustable resolutions from 1600p to 800p and refresh rates of 144Hz and 60Hz. The 10-point touch screen enables natural and intuitive control, be it scrolling, tapping, or swiping.

The device houses a massive 49.2Wh battery, for extended gaming marathons. It suppers Super Rapid Charge technology and it can charge from zero to 70 per cent capacity in 30 minutes.

Legion Go utilizes power bypass mode for uninterrupted gaming while plugged in, which extends battery life and reduces heat generation by powering the device directly without draining the battery.

Lenovo Legion Go boasts Coldfront Technology to keep itself cool and quiet. A 79-blade liquid crystal polymer fan operates at less than 25dB in Quiet Mode. In Custom Mode, the Legion Go can go full 25W TGP for maximum performance, all while preventing thermal throttling for uninterrupted gaming.

The Lenovo Legion Go’s controllers feature hall effect joysticks, to eliminate drift and improve responsiveness during intense gaming sessions. The controllers include a suite of inputs, such as an integrated trackpad, a sizable D-pad, an angled mouse wheel, and 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons for a fully customisable gaming experience.

The power button, decorated with the iconic Lenovo Legion 'O', features RGB lighting that changes based on the fan mode. Customizable RGB rings around the joysticks add a touch of flair and double as a controller pairing notification system.

The device’s Legion TrueStrike controllers are detachable, allowing more flexibility in playstyles and enabling FPS mode for impromptu sessions. The right controller, once detached, can be secured into the magnetic base . Additionally, the optical eye located at the bottom of the controller enhances aiming and control, offering the precision required in competitive FPS games.

The Legion Go will go on sale on July 1 for Rs 89,990 on Flipkart, select Lenovo exclusive stores and Lenovo e-store. It is bundled with 3 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free.