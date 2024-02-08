Alexa turns 6: Amazon records 200% rise in connected devices in India

Amazon's digital assistant Alexa made its global debut in 2014, but made its way to India six years ago.

Since then, thanks to affordable internet services, Alexa-connected devices have increased by several folds in the subcontinent.

In the last three years alone, Amazon has recorded a whopping 200 per cent increase. It has even partnered several Internet-of-Things (IoT) makers such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Hindware, and Atomberg to offer Alexa support to control smart home appliances at homes.

"Since we launched Alexa and Echo smart speakers in India, the smart home sector has evolved significantly, and voice technology has played a massive role in this. Customers can easily set up a smart home by getting a compatible smart bulb and instantly control with Alexa, or get a smart plug to automate existing appliances. It's clear that more people are seeing how setting up a smart home is not as complex as they had imagined. We’re encouraged by this growing trend and are excited to continue innovating on behalf of our customers. With the rising selection of smart home devices that work with Alexa, I am excited to see more Indians adopt the smart way of living," said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices, India.

Recently, Amazon has improved the Alexa app on both iOs and Android platforms to deliver better user experience.

Currently, Alexa can understand English, Hindi and Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English). There has been increase of 100 per cent asking Alexa in a mix of Hindi and English.

Some of the most common requests include-- “Alexa, geyser chalaa do”, “Alexa, turn off AC after 15 minutes”, or “Alexa, hall ki lights dim kar do”.