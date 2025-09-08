<p>US technology major Apple is all geared up to host the annual fall event on Tuesday (September 9) at Cupertino.</p><p>It is slated to kick off at 10:30 pm IST at the Apple HQ, and the company has made arrangements to stream the programme live on the official company website and YouTube channel.</p><p>Tim Cook, Craig Federighi and other top Apple executives will do the keynote presentations during the new hardware reveal event.</p>.Pixel 10 series: Top five noteworthy features of Google's premium Android phone .<p><strong>Apple September 2025 event: Here’s what to expect at annual hardware programme</strong></p><p>Like the previous years, Apple is said to unveil new iPhones and Watches.</p><p>This year, the company is expected to launch at least four iPhone 17 series variants.</p><p>All the devices are said to feature all-new design languages. Also, there will be a special iPhone 17 variant, which is expected to be called as the iPhone 17 Air.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Air will replace the iPhone 16 Plus model. Like the MacBook Air, the iPhone 17 Air is said to flaunt a super slim design. A recent report indicates that the device will have just 5.5mm thickness.</p><p>However, due to the design limitation, Apple may remove the physical SIM slot. The Air series is most likely to come with an e-SIM-only model.</p><p>Also, to overcome the loss of space for battery, Apple is said to be using a new advanced high-energy-density battery cell and ensure the device lasts a full day under normal usage.</p><p>Another radical change we can expect to see in the iPhone 17 Air is the camera module. To maintain slim design structure, Apple will be using just a single camera sensor and LED flash. This way, there won't be any camera bump we see in the current crop of iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display, and also feature Apple's propreitary C1 cellular modem (for internet connectivity), same as the one we see in the iPhone 16e.</p><p>As per leaked visuals of iPhone 17 Pro models, they will come with a refreshing camera module design.</p><p>They will occupy the whole top slot on the back and retain the uniqueness of the iPhone. But reports have emerged that Apple may replace the titanium-based frame with an aerospace-grade aluminium casing.</p><p>The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are said to feature triple camera modules with better lenses and improved photography capabilities. Also, they will sport a new 48MP telephoto sensor, a big upgrade over the predecessor, which comes with a 12MP camera.</p><p>However, the regular iPhone 17 model will have a vertically aligned module with dual-camera sensors and LED flash, the same as the iPhone 16.</p><p>Apple will use an OLED display with Pro Motion technology on all four iPhone 17 variants. They will also support a 120Hz refresh rate. And, they will come with A19 series silicon.</p><p>The standard iPhone 17 and 17 Air may feature watered-down A19 chipsets, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have more cores in the A19 Pro silicon.</p><p>As hinted in the teaser image, the iPhone 17 Pro models will come with an all-new orange and the iPhone 17 Air in blue.</p><p>Besides the new iPhone 17 series, Apple is also expected to introduce new Watch 11 series and Watch Ultra 3.</p><p>The premium Watch Ultra 3 is expected to sport a 49mm design, similar to its predecessor, but with a slimmer bezel. This enables Apple to increase the functional display space on the cover panel.</p><p>The new watch has 422 x 514p resolution, slightly better than 410 x 502p resolution on Watch Ultra 2.</p><p>The new Watch Ultra 3 will have several big upgrades, including satellite connectivity for SOS emergencies when Wi-Fi or cellular networks are not accessible in remote areas.</p><p>Further, the new Watch Ultra will support 5G, a first for Apple Watches to date.</p><p>It will be powered by the S11 chipset and possibly come with Blood Pressure tracking capability. More new features are expected in the Watch Ultra 3.</p><p>Even the Watch 11 series is said to feature the aforementioned chipset, but feature a smaller display and battery.</p><p>Apple has plans to bring the Watch SE (3rd Gen) with a brighter display and a new, faster Apple S chipset, which promises improved performance compared to the predecessor.</p><p><strong>One more thing...</strong></p><p>Latest reports indicate Apple may surprise fans with the new AirPods Pro (3rd Gen), which has been due for launch for close to two years. The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro were launched three years ago.</p><p>Given the three-year gap, we can expect big upgrades. Speculations are rife that Apple may bring a non-invasive heart rate tracker, a first for an Apple hearable device to date. Also, it will come with a smaller charging case similar to the standard AirPods 4 model.</p><p>And, it will support Apple Intelligence-powered live language translations.</p>