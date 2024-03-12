Apple iOS 17.4: Here's how you can check battery health of your iPhone

Recently, Apple rolled out a major iOS 17.4 update to all the eligible iPhones, bringing a lot of new features including new emojis, call identification, post-quantum cryptography security upgrade for iMessages, and a transcription option on Podcasts, along with bug fixes and security patches.

The new update also introduced an exclusive battery health tool to iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. It offers information about the battery's charge cycle count, battery health, and maximum power carrying capacity, in addition to the manufacturing date and activation date.

The Lithium Ion-based batteries used in Apple's latest iPhones are designed to retain 80 per cent capacity at 1000 cycles under ideal conditions. Older iPhone models such as iPhone 14 and 13 series variants can store 80 per cent capacity at 500 charge cycles.

[Note: One complete battery cycle is when 100 per cent of the battery capacity is used, but not necessarily all from one charge. For instance, the device owner may use just 75 per cent of the iPhone battery for the day, and then recharge it fully overnight. If the owner uses 25 per cent the next day, then the iPhone will have discharged a total of 100 per cent and the two-day days will add up to the one charge cycle only. ]