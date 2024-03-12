Apple iOS 17.4: Here's how you can check battery health of your iPhone

Recently, Apple rolled out a major iOS 17.4 update to all the eligible iPhones, bringing a lot of new features including new emojis, call identification, post-quantum cryptography security upgrade for iMessages, and a transcription option on Podcasts, along with bug fixes and security patches.
The new update also introduced an exclusive battery health tool to iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. It offers information about the battery's charge cycle count, battery health, and maximum power carrying capacity, in addition to the manufacturing date and activation date.
The Lithium Ion-based batteries used in Apple's latest iPhones are designed to retain 80 per cent capacity at 1000 cycles under ideal conditions. Older iPhone models such as iPhone 14 and 13 series variants can store 80 per cent capacity at 500 charge cycles.
[Note: One complete battery cycle is when 100 per cent of the battery capacity is used, but not necessarily all from one charge. For instance, the device owner may use just 75 per cent of the iPhone battery for the day, and then recharge it fully overnight. If the owner uses 25 per cent the next day, then the iPhone will have discharged a total of 100 per cent and the two-day days will add up to the one charge cycle only. ]
After a certain period, like all batteries due to chemical ageing, it will also start to lose the power carrying capacity. If the iPhone's battery's maximum capacity drops below 80 per cent, the customers can get the battery replaced at an authorised service centre.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's battery health details.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Here's how you can check the battery health details on iPhone 15 model:
Step 1: Go to Settings >> Battery >> Battey Health
Here, you will find the details such as the battery's maximum power storing capacity, and cycle count along with manufactured date of battery, and in which month, the battery was first used.
I have been using this iPhone 15 Pro Max for close to six months and so far, the battery health is at optimum level and has maximum capacity at 100 per cent.
In 2018, Apple faced a lawsuit over the battery defects in the iPhone 6 and 7 series. Since then, the Cupertino-based company has shown transparency in how their devices' batteries work, and when should customers think of replacing it. It now offers tools to offer a better understanding of the iPhone's battery.
Now, Google is planning to introduce a similar battery health feature starting with Pixel phones. This particular feature is expected to come with Android 15 update later this year.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech