Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The iPhone 17 Pro Max with Apple Silicone Cover Case.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 'Deep Blue' colour variant.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with the state-of-the-art FaceID biometric security.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Synthetic Deepavali festive E-Greeting card generated by Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground application.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max supports Adaptive Power saving feature.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max supports potential life-saving features-- Crash Detection, SOS Emergency press and hold feature and also Emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity as well.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample with portrait mode on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample with ultra-wide-angle mode on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with normal 1X.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 2X optical zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 4X optical zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 8X optical zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 20X digital zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 40X digital zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 28 October 2025, 15:06 IST