Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review: Big, meaningful upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is a powerhouse packed with meaningful upgrades across various aspects such as design, performance, and photography.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 15:06 IST
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
4.5/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality with refreshing new design| Beautiful bright display with anti-reflection coating | Powerful 28-core A19 PRO silicon | Impressive Photography hardware | Delivers good on long battery life | Improved fast charging

  • Cons:

    iOS 26 has some minor bugs, but it's not a deal breaker, as these can be fixed with future software updates

Specifications:

Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with peak brightness of 3,000 nits, ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), True Tone tech and pixel density of 460 pixels per inch | Durability: Aerospace grade 7000 series aluminium alloy, IP68 dust-and-water rating, Advanced vapour chamber system of efficient heat dissipation | Chipset: Apple A19 PRO | Operating System: iOS 26 | Storages: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Battery: Up to 39 hours of continuous video playtime | Colours: Cosmic Orange/Deep Blue/Silver| Price starts at Rs 1,49,900 |

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

The iPhone 17 Pro Max with Apple Silicone Cover Case.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 'Deep Blue' colour variant.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with the state-of-the-art FaceID biometric security.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Synthetic Deepavali festive E-Greeting card generated by Apple Intelligence-powered Image Playground application.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max supports Adaptive Power saving feature.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max supports potential life-saving features-- Crash Detection, SOS Emergency press and hold feature and also Emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity as well.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample with portrait mode on.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample with ultra-wide-angle mode on.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with normal 1X.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 2X optical zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 4X optical zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 8X optical zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 20X digital zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max camera sample with 40X digital zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 28 October 2025, 15:06 IST
