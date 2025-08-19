<p>As Apple nears the historic two-decade milestone of the first-gen iPhone next year, the company is reportedly shaking up the iPhone 18 series lineup to include a foldable iPhone.</p><p>The report comes months after Apple killed the iPhone SE variant and, in its place, introduced the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/iphone-16e-review-gateway-to-apples-high-walled-garden-3451548">iPhone 16e (review)</a> in April this year. Now, the company has five iPhone 16 series models, among them, the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Models were launched in September 2024.</p><p>The iPhone line-up shakeup will continue in 2025, as reports indicate Apple will bring four variants-- iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and an all-new iPhone 17 Air. The latter will succeed the iPhone 16 Plus, which is most likely to be the last of its kind.</p>.Google Pixel 10 teasers offer sneak peek at 10 Pro Fold, advanced camera capabilities.<p>If the <a href="https://www.etnews.com/20250813000323">sources</a> of ETNews, a South Korean daily, are to be believed, Apple will bring four iPhone models-- iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the company's first-ever foldable iPhone in September 2026. There won't be a regular iPhone 18 model.</p><p>But, it is said that Apple will follow up with another hardware event in the 2027 spring around March or April, to introduce the iPhone 18 along with the iPhone 18e. In total, by the end of the second quarter of 2027, Apple will offer five variants of iPhone 18 along with a foldable iPhone. There is a possibility, Apple may add an 18 suffix to the foldable iPhone, similar to how Google offers Pixel phones. It brings numerical uniformity in Apple's iPhone portfolio for people to pick as per their budget.</p><p>It can be noted that all the new software announced this year at World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June for its Apple products— iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and others— come with 26 suffixes. Apple is aligning the software versions with the year.</p><p>Though the current year is 2025, the software name is having 26 as a suffix. The software usually gets officially released late in the year around September and gets upgraded next year. In the intervening months, Apple rolls out multiple updates.</p><p>The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch cover screen, and when unfurled, it can spread up to 7.8 inches wide (diagonal). Samsung Display is said to be one of the major suppliers of foldable display panels for Apple.</p><p>The South Korean company recently revealed that the latest version of the bendable screen seen in the Galaxy Z Fold7 has undergone rigorous tests. Samsung's display panel survived 500,000 folding operations. This translates to over 10 years of use for average users, folding their device about 100 times a day. Even if the user folds for 200 times a day, it is still durable enough to last more than six years of extreme usage.</p><p>Apple's foldable iPhone may start at around $2,299 (approx. Rs 2,00,052), almost double that of the current iPhone 16 Pro Max ($1,199, roughly Rs 1,04,333) in the US. It will be much higher in India.</p><p>Apple is said to be working on another hybrid device with a bendable screen. It is said to feature an 18.8-inch foldable display, much bigger than an iPad Pro. It is said to run macOS and Apple is expected to retail it as a hybrid MacBook with a touch display.</p><p>Though Apple has not officially revealed the iPhone 17 series launch date, it is expected to host the event next month, most probably on September 9.</p>.Google Pixel 10 teaser takes another witty jab at iPhone design.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>