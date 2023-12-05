Apple rolls out iOS 17.1.2 with critical security patch; check what's new

Apple has released a new iOS 17.1.2 update to the iPhone XS series and newer iPhone models.

The latest update comes in a small size but contains a critical security patch that thwarts iPhones from revealing sensitive data when a user goes to any compromised website.

Apparently, the security flaw was actively exploited by cybercriminals.

"Processing web content may disclose sensitive information. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1," reads the security content of iOS 17.1.2.

The new iOS 17.1.2 update also addresses memory corruption vulnerability with improved locking to protect sensitive data on iPhones.

Apple has thanked Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group for the discovery of the new vulnerabilities in iOS devices and has fixed all the known security loopholes.