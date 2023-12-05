Apple rolls out iOS 17.1.2 with critical security patch; check what's new

Apple has released a new iOS 17.1.2 update to the iPhone XS series and newer iPhone models.
The latest update comes in a small size but contains a critical security patch that thwarts iPhones from revealing sensitive data when a user goes to any compromised website.
Apparently, the security flaw was actively exploited by cybercriminals.
"Processing web content may disclose sensitive information. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1," reads the security content of iOS 17.1.2.
The new iOS 17.1.2 update also addresses memory corruption vulnerability with improved locking to protect sensitive data on iPhones.
Apple has thanked Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group for the discovery of the new vulnerabilities in iOS devices and has fixed all the known security loopholes.
It should be noted that several people around the world including the high-profile opposition party politicians in India including Shashi Tharoor and others received an Apple security notification that a state-sponsored threat group tried to hack their devices.
Apple iPhone users are advised to upgrade to the latest iOS 17.1.2 update to thwart cyber threats.
Here's how to install iOS 17.1 update on your iPhone:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone icon in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.
