Apple rolls out new iOS 17.3 with stolen device protection feature and more

Apple has begun rolling out a major iOS 17.3 update with a lot of new features and security patches to all eligible devices - iPhone XS series and newer models.
One of the most important features is stolen device protection. It makes it mandatory for user requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions such as changing device passcode or Apple ID password.
It offers time for the owner to lock the stolen iPhone. Even if the criminal knows the passcode of the device, he/she won't be able to make any changes to iPhone passwords or passcodes and or try to steal money from apps linked to Apple ID.
Additionally, iOS 17.3 brings optimisations to crash detection feature of iPhone 14 and 15 models. It will reduce false crash detection alert.
As far as security is concerned, the iOS 17.3 improve user privacy on Safari and Shortcuts app. It will stop browser history visible at settings.
Add to that, it will block website that may host malware that can try to perform remote execution on targeted devices.
Apple iOS 17.3 changelog details:
Stolen Device Protection
—Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions
— Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed
Lock Screen
—New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
Music
—Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs
—Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist
This update also includes the following improvements:
—AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels
—AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID
—Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)
iOS 17.3 update for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
List of iPhones eligible for iOS 17.3:
Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and iPhone SE (3rd Gen).
Here's how to install iOS 17.2.1 update on your iPhone:
Via OTA (Over-The-Air)
Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.
Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update
Via manual installation through Apple iTunes
Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.
Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.
Step 2: Insert your iPhone if it isn't already.
Step 3: Tap on the iPhone icon in the top left navigation.
Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click Restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.
Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.
Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted to continue with the upgrade.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.