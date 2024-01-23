Apple rolls out new iOS 17.3 with stolen device protection feature and more

Apple has begun rolling out a major iOS 17.3 update with a lot of new features and security patches to all eligible devices - iPhone XS series and newer models.

One of the most important features is stolen device protection. It makes it mandatory for user requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions such as changing device passcode or Apple ID password.

It offers time for the owner to lock the stolen iPhone. Even if the criminal knows the passcode of the device, he/she won't be able to make any changes to iPhone passwords or passcodes and or try to steal money from apps linked to Apple ID.

Additionally, iOS 17.3 brings optimisations to crash detection feature of iPhone 14 and 15 models. It will reduce false crash detection alert.

As far as security is concerned, the iOS 17.3 improve user privacy on Safari and Shortcuts app. It will stop browser history visible at settings.

Add to that, it will block website that may host malware that can try to perform remote execution on targeted devices.

Apple iOS 17.3 changelog details:

Stolen Device Protection

—Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions

— Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed

Lock Screen

—New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Music

—Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

—Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist

This update also includes the following improvements:

—AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

—AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

—Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)