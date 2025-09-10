<p>Apple on Tuesday (September 9) unveiled the all-new smart wearables— Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3 at Cupertino, US.</p><p><strong>Watch Series 11</strong></p><p>The new Watch Series 11 comes with high durable build materials for protection against daily wear and tear. The cover glass of aluminium models of Apple Watch Series 11 is said to offer 2x more scratch resistance. The display is made from a unique Ion-X (ion-exchanged strengthened) glass — a custom, proprietary glass with breakthrough Apple-designed ceramic coating that bonds to the glass at an atomic level through a physical vapour deposition process, which significantly hardens the surface. The titanium models will continue to have a sapphire front crystal, the most scratch-resistant and crack-resistant material covering a display on a smart wearable.</p>.<p>Besides the ECG, irregular heart rate notification, wrist temperature, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate features, the Watch Series 11 boasts of all-new hypertension detection (in select regions only, as it is still under FDA review) and Sleep health improvements. </p><p>The watch’s powerful sensors can capture data during sleep like heart rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate. Now, with watchOS 26, Apple Watch can help users understand the quality of their sleep and how to make it more restorative with a new sleep score feature.</p>.<p>It also supports cellular, a first for Apple smart wearable to date. It promises better call network signal during calls and faster response to messages.</p><p>Thanks to all-new S11 chipset, Apple Watch Series 11 now offers up to 24 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging, with just 15 minutes providing up to eight hours of battery life.</p> .<p>Apple Watch Series 11 can be pre-ordered on September 9, with availability beginning on September 19. Apple Watch Series 11 is available in aluminium in a new space gray, as well as jet black, rose gold, and silver, and also in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate with prices starting at Rs 46,900 in India.</p><p><strong>Watch Ultra 3</strong></p><p>The latest Watch Ultra series boasts of LTPO3 and wide-angle OLED display panel. It is the largest screen of any Apple Watch ever, and brighter when viewed from an angle. LTPO3 is a high-performance, low-power display technology that enables the display borders to be 24 percent thinner, increasing the active screen area without any changes to the case size. The wide-angle OLED display optimises each pixel to emit more light at wider angles, making it easier to read at a glance.</p>.<p>Like the Watch Series 11, the Watch Ultra 3 also boasts of all-new hypertension detection (in select regions only, as it is still under FDA review) and Sleep health improvements in addition to ECG, irregular heart rate notification, wrist temperature, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate features.</p><p>Besides the 5G cellular support, the Watch Ultra 3 boasts built-in, two-way satellite communications, so users can feel safer and more connected when they are remote locations and have trouble getting phone network signal or Wi-Fi.</p><p>With Find My via satellite, users can send their location once every 15 minutes to contacts previously added to Find My. In addition, with Messages via satellite, users can send and receive texts, emoji, and Tapbacks to friends and family — including anyone they’ve been in touch with over the last 30 days — while keeping the messages end-to-end encrypted. Users can also send SMS messages via satellite.</p>.<p>Apple Watch Ultra 3 features up to 42 hours to support users while they are training, racing, or going about their day. In Low Power Mode, it continues to offer up to 72 hours of battery life. For continuous outdoor workout tracking, Apple Watch Ultra 3 now gets 20 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode with full GPS and heart rate readings. With fast charging, 15 minutes provides up to 12 hours of battery life.</p><p>Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in natural or black titanium for Rs 89,900. It can now be pre-ordered and is slated to hit stores on September 19 in India.</p><p><strong>Watch SE 3</strong></p><p>The new Watch SE 3 comes with good upgrades over the predecessor. It features Always-On display, sturdier display, and brighter screen han the predecessor.</p><p>Also, it comes with S10 chip, which enables faster response from on-device Siri assistant and has theability to access and log health data.</p><p>The S10 chip also brings the double tap and wrist flick gestures to Apple Watch SE 3, allowing users to do even more on Apple Watch with one hand. With the double tap gesture, users can simply tap their thumb and index finger together twice to select the primary action in a wide variety of apps and notifications, including opening the Smart Stack, answering and ending calls, viewing and sending a message, pausing or ending a timer, snoozing an alarm, and more. When a user raises their wrist to check a notification or call but isn’t ready to respond, the new wrist flick gesture allows them to quickly turn their wrist over and back to dismiss the notification.</p>.<p>Further, users can play media, like music or podcasts, directly through the Watch SE 3 speaker. For Phone or FaceTime audio calls, the S10 chip also powers Voice Isolation to suppress background noise, so a user’s voice sounds crisp and clear on the other end of the line — even in noisy environments.</p><p>Besides the heart rate tracking, it can offer sleep score, which helps users understand the quality of their sleep. It also offers insights on sleep duration, sleep stages, and other Vitals app data.</p>.<p>It also supports 5G cellular and can deliver 18-hour battery life, and also features fast charging for the first time. Apple Watch SE 3 now charges up to 2x faster than the previous generation; charging for 15 minutes can add up to eight hours of battery for daily use, and it can charge to about 80 percent in 45 minutes.

Apple Watch SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes in midnight and starlight aluminium cases with prices starting at Rs 25,900. It is available for pre-order from September 9 and is slated to hit stores on September 19.