Christmas 2023: Best smartphone gift options for loved ones

Christmas is celebrated with great fervour all around the world. As per the tradition, it is customary for family members and even friends, as a mark of gratitude and care, to gift new things to their loved ones ahead of the new year.

Now, smartphones are good thoughtful gift options to present to dear family members and well-wishers.

Here are some of the best smartphones worth buying in India:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The latest iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with Apple's 3nm class A17 Pro chipset, touted to be the most powerful chipset on a phone in the industry.

It also boasts an all-new triple-camera module with great improvements in all aspects including low-light photography, portrait, optical zoom, and close-up macro shots.

Also, for the first time ever, Apple has used titanium in the making of an iPhone. And, inside, most of the components including magnets and printed circuits on the motherboard are made of recycled materials. Its price starts at Rs 1,56,900.