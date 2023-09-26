CMF unveils Watch Pro, Buds Pro, GaN fast charger

Nothing Inc subsidiary CMF on Tuesday (September 26), made its debut with the launch of three new products Watch Pro, Buds Pro and GaN fast charger.

While Nothing caters to the premium segment, the new brand CMF focuses on budget conscious customers.

CMF Watch Buds Pro

The all-new Watch Buds Pro features a 1.96-inch AMOLED (410x502p) display, biggest in its class. The screen is really bright and support peak brightness up to 600nits and 58Hz refresh rate. Also, the device comes with IP68 rating.

It features GPS with support for multiple satellite positioning systems to track locations accurately during running, cycling, walking, and hiking. It also supports more than 110 sport modes and users can set personal goals for activities to lead active lifestyle and improve fitness.