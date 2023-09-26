CMF unveils Watch Pro, Buds Pro, GaN fast charger

Nothing Inc subsidiary CMF on Tuesday (September 26), made its debut with the launch of three new products Watch Pro, Buds Pro and GaN fast charger.
While Nothing caters to the premium segment, the new brand CMF focuses on budget conscious customers.
CMF Watch Buds Pro
The all-new Watch Buds Pro features a 1.96-inch AMOLED (410x502p) display, biggest in its class. The screen is really bright and support peak brightness up to 600nits and 58Hz refresh rate. Also, the device comes with IP68 rating.
It features GPS with support for multiple satellite positioning systems to track locations accurately during running, cycling, walking, and hiking. It also supports more than 110 sport modes and users can set personal goals for activities to lead active lifestyle and improve fitness.
Besides 24x7 heart rate monitoring, it can read blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep and stress monitoring, hydration and movement reminders. It also supports voice calling and with AI technology, it promises to deliver great call clarity.
With 340mAh cell capacity, it can deliver up to 13 days of battery life.
CMF Watch Pro comes in Metallic Grey and Dark Grey for Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively.
65W GaN charger
It supports two USB-C ports and USB-A port and charge up any compatible phone from zero from 50 per cent capacity in 25 minutes.
For the uninitiated, GaN charger is made of nitrogen and gallium materials instead of silicon and this helps in a higher electrical field strength and more efficient device charging.
It supports wide voltage range of 100-240V, making it suitable for most of the gadgets at home, from phones and laptops to earbuds and tablets around the world.
The new CMF Power 65W GaN charger - Dark Grey and Orange— is priced Rs 2,999.
CMF Buds Pro
It has a compact form factor. It has capsule-like stem and boasts in-ear design to deliver clear crisp audio be it music or phone call.
With six high-definition microphones and Clear Voice Technology - an AI noise reduction algorithm, the Buds Pro is capable of eliminating background noise and ensures optimal voice clarity during calls.
It also boasts ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and reduce annoying outside noise upto 45Db.
With a custom-built driver and Ultra Bass Technology, a software algorithm, the Buds Pro can detect and enhance low frequency sounds in real-time.
With a full charge, it can deliver 11 hours of music playback on a single charge (with ANC off), and with the charging case, it can last for 39 hours. It costs Rs 3,499.
All the products will be available on Flipkart and Myntra for lower price for a limited time from September 30 onwards.
