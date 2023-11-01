Did you know Apple's 'Scary fast' keynote was entirely shot on iPhone?

On the eve of the Halloween festival, Apple unveiled the new line of MacBook Pro and iMac. They come with the M3 silicon family, the company's latest and most powerful PC chipsets yet.
However, most of the people who watched the half-hour Apple keynote don't know that it was entirely shot on the iPhone 15 Pro series and was edited on a Mac device.
Apple has shared the Behind The Scene(BTS) video on its official YouTube. The 'Scary fast' event was led by Brian Oakes, an award-winning film director of Jim: The James Foley Story and Living with Lincoln.
For the last several years, iPhones have set the gold standard for stable video quality and no brand comes close to this. It should be noted that the latest iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the world's first smartphones to support the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), a global standard for colour workflows.
Here, Oakes and his team have made good use of the iPhone's built-in stabilization, Blackmagic Camera app, and Tentacle Sync to deliver an amazing motion picture quality streaming of the 'Scary fast' Mac event.
“We were able to get the same complex shots with iPhone 15 Pro Max. Everything is there to be an extension of someone’s vision or personality. The image quality of the iPhone definitely democratizes the access,” said Brian Oakes.
With the support of USB-C 3.0 cable, Apple iPhone 15 Pro series users can directly connect with an external SSD to record ProRes videos for documentaries or short movies.
For the uninitated, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features an all-new 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 24mm focal length, 2nd gen sensor shift OIS (Optical Image Stabiliser), and is backed by a 12MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm focal length.
It also gets a new 12MP Telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom capabilities, up to 120mm focal length and f/2.8 aperture.
