Did you know Apple's 'Scary fast' keynote was entirely shot on iPhone?

On the eve of the Halloween festival, Apple unveiled the new line of MacBook Pro and iMac. They come with the M3 silicon family, the company's latest and most powerful PC chipsets yet.

However, most of the people who watched the half-hour Apple keynote don't know that it was entirely shot on the iPhone 15 Pro series and was edited on a Mac device.

Apple has shared the Behind The Scene(BTS) video on its official YouTube. The 'Scary fast' event was led by Brian Oakes, an award-winning film director of Jim: The James Foley Story and Living with Lincoln.

For the last several years, iPhones have set the gold standard for stable video quality and no brand comes close to this. It should be noted that the latest iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the world's first smartphones to support the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), a global standard for colour workflows.