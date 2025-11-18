<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-iphone-air-2nd-gen-to-feature-dual-camera-next-year-3792803">2027 is a milestone year for Apple</a>, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic iPhone (1st gen). As it gets close to the year, the Cupertino-based technology major is making a lot of changes not just with iPhone design, but planning to bring out more variants and shake up product launch cycle.</p><p>If <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-11-16/apple-s-iphone-road-map-iphone-air-2-iphone-18-mac-pro-future-tesla-carplay-mi1q4l2o?srnd=undefined">sources</a> of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman are to be believed, Apple is expected to bring close to six iPhones per year.</p><p>This year, Apple introduced a mid-range iPhone 16e variant in the spring (April) and four iPhone (17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and Air) models in September.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p>But in 2026, Apple will alter the iPhone launch pattern. It plans to bring three models-- iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone in September.</p><p>And, push the iPhone Air 2, the regular iPhone 18 and 18e launch to 2027 Spring.</p><p>This way, Apple believes, will lessen the burden on its supply partners in churning out all iPhone models at once to meet the demand in September.</p>.<p>It will also be able to reduce the stress on the company's marketing and sales teams, which have to come up with creative strategies for each model ahead of the festive season.</p><p>And, if the iPhone launches are spread over two halves of the year, Apple will be able to generate the revenue all round the year, instead of waiting for just one festive season (October-December) with current iPhone launch cycle.</p>.<p>This strategy looks very logical, as launching six iPhone models at the same time, will canabalise each others' sales. And, Gurman believes, Apple will stick to this plan for next several years.</p><p>It can be noted that the iPhone (1st gen) was unveiled in June 2007 and it was the same for successive models up to iPhone 4 in 2010. Later, due to software delay, iPhone 4S launch was delayed till October 2011.</p><p>However, in the next year, iPhone 5 was unveiled in September 2012 and Apple has followed this launch cycle to this day. But things will once again change in 2026.</p><p><strong>Here's what to expect in 2026 and 2027</strong></p><p>In a bid to reinvigorate the excitement around the new iPhone launch among loyal fans and customers, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-to-reinvent-iphone-with-three-new-variants-with-fresh-designs-3695821">Apple has laid out a three-year plan</a> offering three very unique versions of iPhone starting with the all-new iPhone Air this September 2025.</p><p>In 2026, it has plans to bring the company's first-ever foldable iPhone. It is believed the device takes inspiration from this year's super slim iPhone. It is expected to look like two iPhone Air held together by a hinge in the middle and the extra wide bendable screen.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 review: Ultra-slim foldable phone with incredible power.<p>And, interestingly, Apple is said to bring back Touch ID to the iPhone. Apple had ditched it in favour of FaceID, first introduced with iPhone X (ten) in 2017. Since then, all premium iPhones have featured only the face-based biometric security feature.</p><p>As noted earlier, Apple has plans to bring iPhone 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max with the foldable iPhone.</p><p>In 2027, Apple will unveil iPhone 18, 18e and the iPhone Air 2.</p><p>Later in the September, in addition to iPhone 19 Pro, 19 Pro Max, iPhone Fold 2, Apple is expected to bring special iPhone XX (twenty) with unique refreshing design featuring rounded edges on all sides and curved glass display cascading up to the mid-frame.</p><p>It will compliment the latest iOS 26 software with Liquid Glass UX. This is likely to stay at least till 2028. The Liquid Glass UI comes with layered translucent user interface, very refreshing compared to the previous version.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>