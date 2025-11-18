Menu
Foldable iPhone coming in 2026, iPhone Air 2 launch pushed to 2027

in 2026, Apple is expected to alter the iPhone launch pattern. It plans to bring three models-- iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone in September.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 13:43 IST
Apple iPhone Air.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Published 18 November 2025, 13:43 IST
