Gadgets Weekly: Acer Nitro V16 gaming laptop and more

Acer Nitro V 16 Gaming Laptop
It sports a 16-inch WQXGA screen with 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. It has 16:10 wide aspect ratio and comes with DTS X: Ultrasound system for crystal-clear audio. It also boasts AI-powered Acer PurifiedView webcamera and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 featuring three microphones with AI noise reduction technology for better video conference and streaming content on the PC.
Also, players can monitor device performance and temperature using the NitroSense utility app with one click of the dedicated NitroSense key. It has a full-function USB 4 Type C port, two USB 3 ports (one which allows for offline charging), an HDMI port, microSD card reader, and compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E. Lastly, the laptop also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass too.
It runs on Windows 11 OS and is powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 CPU and supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs and DLSS 3.5 technology. It promises enhanced visuals on ray-traced games and applications.
Acer Nitro V16 gaming laptop
With support for up to 32 GB of DRR55600 RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, on top of a cutting-edge dual fan cooling system, the Nitro V 16 is well-equipped to take on heavy gameplay and data transfers.
The GeForce RTX technologies are supported in more than 500 popular games and applications, including blockbuster games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2.
Acer Nitro V 16 Gaming laptop price starts at $999.99 (approx. 83,390)
Urbn Nano powerbank series
Urbn Nano is touted to be the world’s smallest power bank. It comes in two variants with 20,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh capacities.
Both the models can fast charge phone with the speed, 0-50 per cent in just 30 minutes. It can also recharge itself in half the time compared to regular power banks.
Urbn powerbank
The 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank takes approximately three and half hours to recharge, while the 20,000 mAh variant takes around seven hours.
Urbn 20,000mAh and 10,000mAh powerbank cost Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,699, respectively.
Infinix Smart 8 HD
It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612p) display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits peak brightness. It features a dot-display design and the company with software optimisation, has created Magic Ring, which shows dynamic animation around the front camera whenever the phone receives a notification, or any apps such as cab hailing, or food delivery are active.
Infinix Smart 8 HD
It comes packed with UniSOC T606 processor, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13 Go-based XOS 13, 5,000mAh battery
It features dual-camera module-- 13MP+ AI lens with ring flash. it also boasts an 8MP front camera. It costs Rs 7,990 (MRP) and for a limited time, it will be available for as low as Rs 5,669.
Western Digital's new Sandisk flash drives
It comes in a dual-purpose swivel design to protect the connectors. Users can store multiple types of files such as photos, documents, videos, and more. It can be accessed through different USB Type-C and Type-A devices including smartphones, tablets, and computers. It supports 400MB/s transfer speeds.
The flash drive is available in 128GB-256GB sizes in Absinthe Green, Lavender, and Navagio Bay colours. 1TB variant comes in Black. Prices start at Rs 1,109.
Western Digital also launched 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card. It supports transfer speeds up to 150MB/s read when paired with a SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. It supports Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops. It costs Rs 14,999.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C
The company unveiled the SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card. It is made of sturdy materials and can withstand up to 1-meter drops and up to 50 newtons (11.2 pounds-force) of force to help protect irreplaceable footage and videos.
It supports minimum sustained write speeds of 1,400MB/s, the SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card lets users capture cinema-quality 8K video 2 without. It costs Rs 44,999 for a 320GB storage variant.
Godrej Advantis IoT 9 Residential Lock
It has a sturdy lock body to ensure mechanical safety. The unique aspect of the new lock is that it offers voice guidance for lock operation and programming commands in various regional languages.
Godrej Advantis IoT 9 Residential Lock
It supports voice commands through Alexa or Google Home, allowing the owner to perform functions such as unlocking the door and monitoring the battery status.
It can also be controlled through a mobile app using Bluetooth or remotely through Wi-Fi, and offers long battery life.
Portronics Luxcell series powerbanks
The company has launched five powerbanks-- Luxcell 10K, Mini 10K, Bind 10K, Wireless 10K, and Mini 20K. They come with battery capacities of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh. They can charge two devices at a time and support fast charging too.
Portronics Luxcell series power banks
They are made of sturdy materials and come with built-in protection to prevent connected devices from getting damaged by short circuits, voltage, and current surges. Depending on the variant, they are priced between Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,799.
Tecno Spark GO 2024 series
It features a 6.56-inch HD+(1612x720p) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 screen aspect ratio. It also comes with DTS dual stereo speakers, a side-mount fingerprint sensor, triple slot for two nano SIMs, and a microSD card.
It also houses a 12nm class Unisoc T606 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU, Android 13 Go-based HiOS 12 OS, 3GB / 8GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage(expandable up to 256GB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.
With software optimisation, select compatible apps will be able to display animated notifications around the camera, similar to how the Dynamic Island feature works on the latest iPhone models.
Tecno Spark GO 2024
It also comes with a dual-camera module-- main 13MP(f/1.85) + AI Lens camera with dual-LED flash and an 8MP front camera with dual-LED flash.
It is available in two colours--mystery white and gravity white--with prices starting at Rs 6,699.
Blaupunkt PS30 Pro speaker
The new PS30 Pro comes with sturdy construction and precision crafted from high-quality materials to reduce vibrations to provide crisp and clear sound. It can deliver 30 Watts of sound output.
It houses Dual Passive Radiators to improve the bass, creating a deep and resonant thud that guarantees the music is felt as well as heard.
Blaupunkt PS30 Pro speaker
It has a wide volume knob and easy-to-use touch controls to offer complete control over the musical experience. Also, the built-in RGB lights can sync with the music. It houses a 3,000mAh battery and can last for several hours. It costs Rs 2,999
Motorola to bring Edge40 Neo and Razr40 Ultra in Peach Fuzz, PANTONE colour of the year 2024
The new Edge40 Neo and Razr40 Ultra look gorgeous in the peach orange colour. Both the devices come with vegan leather back panel having textured finish.
Except for the colour, the rest of the things such as design language and internal hardware remain same for the Edge40 Neo and the Razr40 Ultra.
The new Edge40 Neo sports a 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 10-bit pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It also features dual-SIM slots, a USB Type-C port, and stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos system and the device comes with an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating too.
Inside, it houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7030 octa-core processor with Mali-G610 MC3 GPU, Android 13 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage, 5G modem, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging capability.
It comes with a dual-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.8, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide autofocus camera (f/2.2, support macro and bokeh blur effect) with LED flash on the back and a 32MP(f/2.4, Quad Pixel Technology) on the front.
On the other hand, the Razr40 Ultra features a– 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED (1056×1066p) display, supports 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1100 nits brightness, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Motorola to bring edge40 neo and razr40 ultra in Peach Fuzz
It also sports a 6.9-inch FlexView full HD+ (2640×1080p) pOLED LTPO display, dynamic 1-165Hz refresh rate, and support of up to 1400 nits peak brightness.
It houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU, Android 13, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 3,800mAh battery with 33W Turbo fast charging and 5W wireless charging.
It also features dual-camera module-- main 12MP (with OIS) + 13MP ultrawide lens with 108-degree FOV. On the front, it comes with a 32MP camera.
"As technology becomes intertwined with humanity, we trust color to provide a tool for expression and deeper, more meaningful experiences with our devices. This includes going beyond devices and into the software itself. The Pantone Color of the Year 2024 does just that as it blends the virtual world we live in and our desire to establish deeper connections and well-being,” said Ruben Castano, Head of Customer Experience and Design at Motorola.
Nothing Apparel 1
Consumer electronics firm Nothing Inc. launched its first non-tech product Apparel 1. The company says the new clothing range takes inspiration from IBM's 1970's factory labcoat, it also manages to replicate Nothing products' see-through design language.
The new coat comes in regular fit and thigh length. It has multiple pockets with zip closures and has back bottom hem vent for easy movement. mobility
Nothing Apparel 1
In the right chest pocket, the company has incorporated multiple compartments with zip closures. It has a hanger loop at the back. The outfit is available in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes.
Also, the company is offering a transparent cap (one size) that pairs effortlessly with Nothing’s Transparent Labcoat.
It should be noted that the YKK Natulon zippers are made from recycled materials including PET bottles. The yarn used in the tape is made from 99% post-consumer recycled material.
The Transparent Cap costs £35 (approx. Rs 3,673) and the Transparent Labcoat is priced £160 (around Rs 16, 789). For now, it is available in London.
