Gadgets Weekly: Acer Nitro V16 gaming laptop and more

Technology companies Acer, Tecno Mobiles, Infinix, and more launched new laptop, smartphones, and more this week (December 4-10).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Acer Nitro V 16 Gaming Laptop

It sports a 16-inch WQXGA screen with 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. It has 16:10 wide aspect ratio and comes with DTS X: Ultrasound system for crystal-clear audio. It also boasts AI-powered Acer PurifiedView webcamera and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 featuring three microphones with AI noise reduction technology for better video conference and streaming content on the PC.

Also, players can monitor device performance and temperature using the NitroSense utility app with one click of the dedicated NitroSense key. It has a full-function USB 4 Type C port, two USB 3 ports (one which allows for offline charging), an HDMI port, microSD card reader, and compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E. Lastly, the laptop also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass too.

It runs on Windows 11 OS and is powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 CPU and supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs and DLSS 3.5 technology. It promises enhanced visuals on ray-traced games and applications.