Gadgets Weekly: Asus Chromebook CX1500 and more

Asus Chromebook CX1 series

The company is offering the new Chromebook CX1 series in -- 14-inch and 15-inch screen options in both Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants.

They have undergone MIL-STD 810H US military tests They feature Full-HD display and are powered by a fast yet power-efficient 1.1Ghz Intel Celeron N4500 processor (4MB cache, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores) coupled with Intel UHD graphics, Titan C security chip, up to superfast LPDDR4X 8GB RAM and up to 128GB Solid-state eMMC storage.

It runs ChromeOS (with ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade option) and supports Google Assistant.