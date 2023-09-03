Gadgets Weekly: Asus Chromebook CX1500 and more

Technology companies Asus, AMD, Lenovo, Elista, and among others, launched new computers, hand-held gaming console graphics cards, PC monitor, tablet, and more this week (August 28-September 3).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Asus Chromebook CX1 series
The company is offering the new Chromebook CX1 series in -- 14-inch and 15-inch screen options in both Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants.
They have undergone MIL-STD 810H US military tests They feature Full-HD display and are powered by a fast yet power-efficient 1.1Ghz Intel Celeron N4500 processor (4MB cache, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores) coupled with Intel UHD graphics, Titan C security chip, up to superfast LPDDR4X 8GB RAM and up to 128GB Solid-state eMMC storage.
It runs ChromeOS (with ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade option) and supports Google Assistant.
It also sports the latest Wi-Fi 6 + ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS and Bluetooth 5.2 offering incredibly fast, yet stable wireless interconnectivity. The series features a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 11 hours on a single charge.
They come with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one 3.5 mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader, a built-in microphone, and a built-in stereo 2W speakers.
ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 price start from Rs 21,990. For a limited time, they can be bought for as low as Rs 18,990 on Flipkart.
Lenovo Legion Gaming Handheld Device
At the ongoing IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) 2023 event (Sept 1-5) in Berlin, Lenovo unveiled the new Legion handheld gaming console.
Besides the gadget, the retail box comes with new micro-OLED-equipped Lenovo Legion Glasses and new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones to deliver best gaming experience.
The new device sports an 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display. It runs on Windows PC OS and is powered AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor.
Tecno Phantom Ultimate concept phone with a rollable display
It comes with an advanced single-drive motor system, which allows the phone to expand the display from 6.55-inch to 7.11-inch in just 1.2-1.3 seconds.
When retracted, the concept phone features a double-sided display, which wraps horizontally around the back of the device to serve as a secondary screen. When extended, the double-sided screen rolls around to become one ultra-large display.
The 7.11-inch On-cell AMOLED screen comes with 2296x1596p resolution and 388 ppi (pixels per inch). It offers variable brightness, including exceptional 800cd/㎡ under HBM modes, peaking at 1100cd/m2. The dynamic LTPO display supports DCI-P3 100% TYP wide color gamut, and a 1–120Hz refresh rate that adapts smartly to different scenarios. The screen ensures durability while providing an extraordinary viewing experience. There is no official word when the commercial variant will reach the consumer's hands yet.
AMD Radeon RX 7800/7700 series graphics cards and software updates
Both the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT are based on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, designed to optimize and deliver faster and smoother performance, high refresh 1440p gaming experiences.
The company also announced FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3, the next generation of the popular upscaling technology. It offers massive performance boosts in supported games. AMD FSR 3 is expected to come to Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum in early fall with additional games to follow.
Also, with the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, AMD is bringing new performance and feature enhancements to deliver next-level gaming experiences. It features AMD HYPR-RX technology, which simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperation of underlying technologies to achieve a performance-stacking effect. It also includes AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+, which introduces Anti-Lag on a per-game profile basis to reduce input lag. AMD HYPR-RX and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ support AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics and AMD Ryzen processors with RDNA 3 architecture-based integrated graphics.
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards will be available from leading board partners and AMD.com beginning September 6.
Lenovo Tab P12
Lenovo 12.7-inch 3K (2944x1840) LTPS display, supports 60Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 400 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and comes with a metal casing in Storm Gray colour. It supports USB-C port, microSD card slot, and quad JBL speakers.
Inside, it comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 1TB extra), runs Android 13 OS, 13MP front camera, 8MP primary camera on the back, and a 10,200mAh battery. It costs Rs 34,999.
Elista ELS-V2210PC monitor
It boasts a bezel-less panel with an ultra-slim and lightweight design.
It sports a 21.5-inch IPS screen with a 500000:1 Dynamic contrast ratio, and supports 16.7 million colors to offer full HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. With a high level of clarity and precision, it is made to deliver good gaming experience and immersive viewing with wide 178-degree viewing angle support.
It comes with Flicker-Free technology and the frameless screen guarantees seamless and fluid graphics performance with most popular PC game titles. It supports Windows, macOS, and Linux. It comes equipped with both VGA and HDMI inputs. It costs Rs 15,999 (MRP), but will be available for as low as Rs 6,999 for a limited time.
YouTube Fanfest will go live this month end in Mumbai
YouTube Fanfest 2023 willhighlight the established and popular creators and artists across multiple verticals, including Comedy, Music, Dance, Gaming, Beauty, Food while showcasing the new wave of talented people in India.
YouTube Fanfest is being hosted at Mumbai on 27 September 2023. Interested readers who'd like to attend the event in person can sign up for General Admission (GA) tickets on BookMyShow on September 1 at 2:00 pm onwards.
Samsung at IFA: New features to SmartThings and more
At the ongoing IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) 2023 event (Sept 1-5) in Berlin, Samsung revealed that the all-in-one app SmartThings which allows users to control various smart gadgets at home, has registered 285 million users so far.
Samsung's smart fridges are some of the most intelligent in their class. It can assess what items are missing in it and notify owners to refill them.
Now, Samsung says, using Food AI, Samsung Food will provide personalised recipes reflecting users’ dietary requirements, such as converting recipes into a vegan version in just a few taps.
Add to that, the company says it will link the data with Samsung Health so tailored meal plans can be adapted to suit preferences and dietary requirements, as well as support users in reaching their health goals. In 2024, using Vision AI technology, Samsung Food will use photos taken of meals to check nutritional information, recognise ingredients and recommend the best recipes to use them in.
Also, Samsung is adding Yale, a leading brand in home security to the SmartThings ecosystem. The Yale Linus Smart Lock and the new Smart Opener for the gate and garage enable doors and gates to be locked remotely via the app to ensure peace of mind for all family members.
Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition
The new Camon 20 special Avocado Art edition flaunts embossed textures, artistic graffiti, and a premium leather finish in a refreshing green colour.
It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Dot-in AMOLED display, a 32MP AI selfie camera, a 64MP triple rear camera with RGBW sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB virtual) and 256GB large ROM. It costs Rs 15,999.
Govo GoSurround 300 Soundbar
It features a solid elongated rectangular block design with dynamic LED lights.
Inside, it houses a 52mm driver and promises to deliver 24-watt output. With a full charge, it can deliver for up to eight hours of playtime. It supports AUX, USB, TF Cord inputs and FM radio. It costs Rs 5,499 and for a limited time, it can be bought for as low as Rs 1,499 on Amazon.
Iskcon e-library app Transcend
It comes with 20,000 Sanskrit sloka recitations with translations. It has 8000 hours of audio and 600 plus e-books all in 11 languages. It is available on the Google Play store, Apple store, and as a web app.
Samsung's new Bespoke refrigerator with 5-star rating
The ‘Made in India’ Side-by-Side refrigerator range is Wi-Fi enabled and equipped with Smart Things app functionality. It comes with a Convertible 5-in-1 mode for customizable storage space, Samsung’s Twin Cooling Plus technology for precise cooling and Curd Maestro that allows users to make curd at home in a healthy and hygienic way. To allow better space utilization, consumers can now detach the curd-making compartment when it is not in use. This range also features IoT-enabled Family Hub 7.0 to offer unlimited entertainment and a connected living experience.
The fridge comes with a 5-star rating. It indicates that consumers can save 444 kWh (Kilowatt-hour) of electricity annually and the refrigerator emits 359 kg less carbon as compared to 1-star-rated models.
This range comes in stylish and classy BESPOKE Glass Finish colour options - Glam Deep Charcoal, Clean Navy, Clean White, and Clean Pink.
Besides the 5-Star rated Side-by-Side refrigerator, Samsung has received a 3-Star rating for the rest of the Convertible 5in1 Side-by-Side refrigerator models, making it India's first complete star-rated Side-by-Side refrigerator range in the category.
The 3-Star rated refrigerators will help consumers save up to 259 kWh of electricity annually while bringing down carbon emissions by 210 kg per year as compared to 1-Star rated models.
