Gadgets Weekly: Dell Touch Monitor and more

Technology companies Dell, Lava, Nikon, Samsung and Wonderchef among others, launched new PC monitor, camera, smartphones, camera and more this week (September 25-October 2).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Dell’s new USB-C Hub Monitor (P2424HT)
The new Touch Display comes in 23.8-inch size. It supports 10-point touch and with this, users can easily annotate, zoom, flick, swipe, drag, pinch and tap with up to ten fingers on the screen at the same time.
It also has bright display and promises to reproduce multimedia content with vibrant colours, support 99 per cent sRGB across a wide viewing angle enabled by IPS technology.
Also, the stand design that allows users to transition it from a standard desktop monitor to a downward 60-degree angle touch orientation for a more comfortable touch position. It also offers height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and slant functionality so users can adjust the position of the screen to their liking for the task at hand, while the protective cushions on the bottom edge protect against bumps when the stand is fully compressed.
It supports a single cable USB-C connectivity (for 90W power delivery) and it also comes with RJ45 to offer stable wired Ethernet connectivity, two quick-access USB ports are incorporated tothe side of the display so users have quick and easy connections to accessories. It also supports built-in HDMI and DisplayPort.
The notable aspect of the Dell monitor is that it is made of 85 percent PCR (Post consumer Recyclable) plastic and comes with ENERGY STAR, TCO Certified Edge and EPEAT Gold certification.
It costs Rs 26,999 at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon, and authorised retail, and multi-brand outlets.
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Orchid Violet
Samung earlier this week launched a new Galaxy F34 Orchid Violet variant in India. The rest of the features such as display, design and internal hardware remains the same as the original model.
It features 6.46-inch FHD+(1080×2340p) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 120Hz refresh rate, support up to 1,000 nits brightness, and the screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.
It also supports dual-SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a type-C port.
Inside, it is powered by 5nm class Exynos 1280 octa-core with Mali-G68 GPU, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB (expandable up to 1TB), triple-camera module— 50MP(with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back, 13MP front camera, 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6.0 (dual-band: 2.5GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charger.
It comes in two variants— 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.
Lava Blaze Pro 5G
It features a 6.78-inch full HD+(1080 x 2460p) LCD screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate and comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (two for nano SIMS and a microSD) and a 3.5mm audio jack.
It comes with a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable), Android 13, a dual-camera module—50MP + AI secondary camera with LED flash back, an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery.
It comes in two colours— Starry Night and Radiant Pearl— for Rs 12,499.
Samsung to open pop-up stores to offer Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 series
In the first phase, five Pop-Up stores will set up across tier 1 cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Subsequently, Samsung will take these Pop-Up stores to other locations, including in tier II cities to cater to the rising demand during this festive season.
Nikon’s NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena lens
The new NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena lens is the 2nd premium-grade lens following Noct to be given a specific name series, The word ‘Plena’ comes from Plenum which is associated with beautiful and unique design element and promises to offer exceptional optical performance.
The lens comes with large diameter. Users can focus on getting their shots as the lens features an L-Fn button at the top of the lens body to assign functions, much like the Fn1/Fn2 button, or change settings smoothly when shooting vertically.
It supports click-less control ring and comes with a stepping motor (STM) for the AF and aperture mechanism.
It costs Rs 2,42,995 and will be available in mid-October.
Wonderchef Nutriblend Smart mixer-cum-grinder
As noted above, is Nutriblend Smart is two-in-one mixer and grinder, a first of its kind in the industry. The entire operation is automatic, requiring no human intervention beyond a single push on the button.
Its advanced microcontroller helps it handle operations and stop it automatically, thus requiring human supervision at all time.
The Wonderchef Nutriblend Smart also comes with a distinctive first in industry Double Pulse technology, which allows for optimal blending by pausing twice for two seconds during operation to prevent ingredients from sticking to the sides. Its Smart Touch Panel offers precise control over blending speeds and modes, and houses a three pre-programmed menu for the ultimate convenience. P
It features 1000W copper motor, which can support peak speed of 22,000 RPM, which is enough to blend even tough ingredients with less effort.
Also, Nutriblend Smart mixer comes with innovative Nutri-Jar with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can control it with Nutriblend app and also the latter can offer tips, recipes, nutritional information and remote appliance control. It costs Rs 7,700.
GOVO GoSurround 750 Soundbar
It features four 2.25-inch drivers and can deliver peak output of 120 Watt. It also comes with 5.25-inch sub-woofer and DSP chipset to deliver immersive sound experience.
As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 (up to 30-feet wireless connection support), AUX, USB, OPT and HDMI. It costs Rs 5,499.
Amazon Great Indian Sale to kick off next week
The American e-commerce giant has announced to host Amazon Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) from October 8 2023, with 24 hours early access for Prime members. It will be offering lucrative discounts on widest selection of products such as smartphones, fashion and beauty, large appliances and TVs, consumer electronics, and grocery more from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, LG, Sony, boAt, Intel, Tissot, Fastrack, Tommy Hilfiger, Wipro, Eureka Forbes, Asian Paints, Gillette, Huggies and more for customers, at great value and with the convenience of fast and reliable delivery. Customers will also get early access to more than 25,000 products till October 6 through Kick Starter Deals.
Also, customers can operate Amazon app with eight languages of their choices (English, Hindi,Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi).
