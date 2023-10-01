Gadgets Weekly: Dell Touch Monitor and more

Technology companies Dell, Lava, Nikon, Samsung and Wonderchef among others, launched new PC monitor, camera, smartphones, camera and more this week (September 25-October 2).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Dell’s new USB-C Hub Monitor (P2424HT)

The new Touch Display comes in 23.8-inch size. It supports 10-point touch and with this, users can easily annotate, zoom, flick, swipe, drag, pinch and tap with up to ten fingers on the screen at the same time.

It also has bright display and promises to reproduce multimedia content with vibrant colours, support 99 per cent sRGB across a wide viewing angle enabled by IPS technology.

Also, the stand design that allows users to transition it from a standard desktop monitor to a downward 60-degree angle touch orientation for a more comfortable touch position. It also offers height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and slant functionality so users can adjust the position of the screen to their liking for the task at hand, while the protective cushions on the bottom edge protect against bumps when the stand is fully compressed.