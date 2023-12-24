Gadgets Weekly: Lava Strom 5G, Oppo A59 5G and more

Technology companies Lava International Ltd., Oppo, Infinix, Belkin, and more launched new laptop, smartphones, accessories and more this week (December 18-24).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lava Strom 5G

It features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2460×1080p) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, and triple slots for two nano SIMs and one microSD card.

It is powered by 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13 (guaranteed to get Android 14 + 2 years of security software support), dual-camera module--50MP + 8MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back, an 16MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger. It costs Rs 11,999.