Gadgets Weekly: Lava Strom 5G, Oppo A59 5G and more

Lava Strom 5G
It features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2460×1080p) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, and triple slots for two nano SIMs and one microSD card.
It is powered by 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 13 (guaranteed to get Android 14 + 2 years of security software support), dual-camera module--50MP + 8MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back, an 16MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger. It costs Rs 11,999.
Lava Storm 5G series.
Credit: Lava International Ltd.
Oppo A59 5G
The new Oppo A59 5G features a 6.56-inch LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 720nits of brightness, and comes with dual SIM slots. It also boasts an IP54 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.
It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery enough to run the phone for close to 16 hours of videos. It also supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can power the phone from zero to 50 per cent capacity in under 30 minutes.
Oppo A59 5G series.
Credit: Oppo
It also features a dual-camera module--13MP+2MP on the back with LED flash and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video chat. It will be available in two colours - silk gold and starry black-- for Rs 14,999 on Oppo Store, Flipkart, Amazon and other authorised retail stores.
Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus
The new Inbook Y2 Plus series flaunts a sleek metal body made of aluminum alloy with a rugged brush metal design on the rear panel.
It features 15.6-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with 260nit brightness, and 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It also features dual speakers with stereo surround sound system.
The company has incorporated backlit keyboard with ultra-responsive and tactile keys, a 1.5 mm key depth and 5 ms response time. It also comes with 6.36-inch premium AG glass touchpad that supports multiple touches with gesture control.
Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus series laptop.
Credit: Infinix
As far as the connectivity is concerned, Infinix's computer comes equipped with USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headset and microphone jack.
It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor, and supports up to 1 TB of SSD with PCIe3.0 for faster read and write speeds. It comes with a 50Wh big battery that supports 65W fast charging using the PD 3.0 technology. It can deliver up to 10 hours of web browsing. It supports a multi-utility Type-C to Type-C fast charging feature that can charge up the device up to 75 per cent in just 60 minutes of charging. Its price starts at Rs 27,490.
Samsung's Washing Machine - Top Load EcoBubble wins BEE’s National Energy Conservation Award 2023
The EcoBubble top-loading washing machine is 5-star energy-rated home appliance. It won the 2023 edition of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) award. This initiation is to encourage companies across sectors to make special efforts to reduce energy consumption.
Samsung's top-loading washing machine boasts Ecobubble technology and Digital Inverter Technology, which utilizes a brushless motor with strong magnets for a powerful performance and lowering noise levels. It can clean clothes effectively using 73 per cent less energy and 19 per cent less water compared to the conventional class of top-loading washing machines.
Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the BEE’s National Energy Conservation Award to Samsung India officials.
Credit: Samsung
It also comes with BubbleStorm technology that ensures detergent efficiently penetrates fabric 2.5x faster and delivers 20 per cen better fabric care.
And, the DualStorm pulsator creates a strong water current inside the drum to effectively clean clothes.
The Hygiene Steam deep cleaning removes ingrained grime and 99.9 percent of bacteria and allergen. The laundry gets an intensive and hygienic clean with hot water and steam at 60°C to sanitize clothes and remove stubborn and oily stains.
It also boasts smart Laundry Recipe feature wherein it gives recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type, and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best.
And, with the Laundry Planner, users can schedule the end time of their laundry. The HomeCare Wizard not only helps in monitoring energy consumption but also alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting. The Samsung washing machine comes with 20 years of warranty.
Samsung Washing Machine - Top Load EcoBubble
Credit: Samsung
“At Samsung, we make continuous efforts to promote sustainability and energy efficiency while reducing carbon footprint. The ‘Appliance of the Year’ recognition by the National Energy Conservation Award for our Top Load EcoBubble™ Washing Machine is a testament to our commitment to a better future for all. We are delighted to receive this award and we will continue to further our efforts towards the elimination of energy waste. Our Washing Machines have found great resonance among Indian consumers due to their simple, energy efficient, and tailored laundry solutions with a great aesthetic appeal,” said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliance Business, Samsung India.
Belkin brings Disney and Marvel-theme accessories
It has introduced Disney100 Prism, a limited edition collection that features silhouettes of Mickey Mouse and other fan-favorite characters on different Belkin accessories to celebrate 100 years of Disney.
Disney-themed Belkin accessories.
Credit: Belkin
The range includes data cables, wall chargers, 5K magnetic battery packs, iPhone cases and children’s headsets.
Disney-themed Belkin children's headset and the 5K magnetic battery pack feature musical notes of The Frozen, Snow White, and other popular Disney dramas.
Marvel Comics-themed Belkin accessories
Credit: Belkin
Belkin is also offering Marvel hero-inspired themes including Iron Man and Spiderman collection of accessories including a 5K magnetic battery pack, car charger, wall charger, multiport hub adapter, and cables. The prices range between Rs 2,999 to Rs 8,999.
Samsung to bring new Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G next week in India
The upcoming Galaxy A15 5G will succeed the Galaxy A14, the best-selling budget phone in India this year.
It will flaunt its signature premium glossy design language and boast a 50MP triple camera setup with VDIS, which can reduce blur or distortion in the videos, even if the hand is not steady or shaking.
Samsung added that the Galaxy A15 5G will come with higher storage and RAM variants to deliver a smooth user experience.
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G series is launching on December 26 in India.
Credit: Samsung
On the other hand, the Galaxy A25 5G will come with 120Hz Super AMOLED display with Vison Booster technology, ensuring an immersive content viewing experience.
It will also feature a 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos.
The Galaxy A25 5G will also come with several AI-enabled photo-editing features. It will be powered by a 5nm powerful processor to deliver lag-free smooth performance.
Both the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G will come with a Knox Security platform, built at the chip level, ensuring users are in full control of their data. They also come with Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Privacy Dashboard, Samsung Passkey and others.
Add to that, the Galaxy A15 5G, and A25 5G will also feature Knox Vault chipset, which provides a tamper-resistant environment for data that matters most on a user’s device. Knox Vault physically isolates PINs, passwords, biometrics and security-critical keys away from the rest and stores them in the secure memory.
Vertux Pro Gaming Keyboard and Headphone stand
The Vertux VertuPro Gaming Keyboard comes in a tenkeyless(TKL) design that ensures effortless key access for seamless gaming, and flaunts Blue mechanical keys designed for up to 50 million keystrokes.
It has customizable RGB backlight modes, it immerses gamers in a visually captivating gaming ambiance.
Vertux VertuPro Wireless Gaming Keyboard 1.1
Credit: Vertux
It supports both wireless and wired connectivity, multi-device Bluetooth, an 8Way Directional thumbpad, a USB Passthrough, and 100 per cent anti-ghosting. It costs Rs 3,799 (MRP: Rs 4,999).
On the other hand, the Vertux Zulu Headstand is a 4-in-1 gaming headset stand. It is crafted from high-quality ABS materials, offering stability with a non-slip detachable base. It has built-in 3.5mm AUX ports and two USB charging ports, allowing seamless connectivity for various peripherals.
Vertux Zulu Headstand.
Credit: Vertux
Beyond being a stand, the Zulu protects headphones, organises gaming desks, and ensures easy access to gaming gear, enhancing both functionality and improving the visual aesthetics of the desktop table. It costs Rs 1,699 (MRP: Rs 1,999).
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets big discount
The Galaxy A14 5G was the best-selling budget 5G phone in India. Now, Samsung is offering big discounts. The base model (4GB RAM + 64 GB storage) will be available for Rs 13,499. This price includes a Rs 1,000 cashback from Axis Bank.
The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, including the Rs 1,000 cashback.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, with edge-to-edge V display design language. It comes with Exynos 1330 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64Gb/128GB storage, Android 13 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery.
It also features a triple camera module-- the main 50MP sensor backed by a dedicated macro and depth lens with LED flash on the back and a 13MP camera on the front.
