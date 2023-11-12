Gadgets Weekly: LG WashTower, JioPhone Prima 4G and more

Technology companies LG, Asus, Reliance Jio and Samsung among others, launched new washing machines, laptops, phones, and more this week (November 6-12).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

LG WashTower

LG earlier this week introduced the company's first WashTower to India. It comes with dedicated slots for washing and drying in a tall but compact tower design language. It comes in a 24-inch size with 600 mm (W) x 1655 mm (H) x 660 mm (D) dimensions.

It features Auto Sense Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (Auto Sense AI DD) technology, which is capable of identifying the most suitable washing pattern for particular clothes.

It boasts a TurboWash360 feature that can thoroughly clean the clothes in a mere 39 minutes. And, with the LG Allergy Care cycle, can significantly reduce house dust mites in clothes.