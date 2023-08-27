Gadgets Weekly: Nokia 2660 Flip Phone and more

Technology companies Nokia, Netgear, Samsung, and, Noise among others, launched new phones, earphones, smart PC screen, Wi-Fi router, smart watches and more this week (August 21-27).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Nokia 2660 Flip Phone
The new feature phone comes in a clamshell design language. Like all Nokia phones, the new 2660 flip phone too, has undergone rigorous tests for durability such as tens of thousands of flip cycles to ensure it serves the owner for several years. The device's case is made of sturdy polycarbonate and comes in flashy green and pink colours.
It features a 2.8-inch display and zoomed-in user interface. It also has a front display big enough to view incoming calls and other notifications clearly.
Also, Nokia 2660 Flip Phone promises clear call quality with adjustable volume settings and has hearing aid compatible (HAC) – making calls a relaxing experience.
It also features big, tactile buttons to ensure navigating through the phone is seamless and texting error-free. The speakers at the base can deliver loud and crystal-clear audio.
With a 1,450mAh battery, it can offer a long battery life under normal usage, and on standby, it can go for weeks. It costs Rs 4,499 (MRP: Rs 4,699) on the Nokia online store.
Netgear Orbi RBK763S Wi-Fi router system
It supports Wi-Fi 6 and speeds up to 5.4Gbps. With this users can enjoy buffer-free 4K/8K UHD streaming and lag-free gaming.
With tri-band dedicated wireless backhaul and seven Gigabit LAN ports, the Wi-Fi router system can ensure consistent internet speed in all corners of the home.
With Netgear Armor and Netgear Smart Parental Controls, users can monitor and prevent age-inappropriate content appearing on connected devices.
Users can even control Wi-Fi router with voice commands via Amazon Alexa digital assistant. It costs Rs 59,999.
Noise Buds Combat Z
The new earbuds come with a modern design with an IPX5 water-resistant rating. It boasts HyperSync technology and Bluetooth 5.3 that promises seamless and instant pairing.
Inside, it comes with a precision-engineered 10mm driver that ensures high-fidelity sound reproduction. It supports dedicated Gaming Mode and ultra-low latency of up to 35ms.
With a full charge, it can last for 50 hours. It also supports Instacharge technology. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can run for up to 120 minutes. It comes in three colours-- Stealth Black, Shadow Grey, and Camo Green-- for Rs 999.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor
This new flagship gaming monitor was first unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show(CES) 2023 event in Las Vegas earlier this year in January.
It sports a massive 57-inch 1000R curved display with quantum mini LED technology. It supports a refresh rate of 240Hz, 7,680×2,160p resolution, and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen, a first among any gaming PC screen.
It is touted to be the world’s first screen panel to support DisplayPort 2.1, which can transfer data twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4.
With DP2.1, it also allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transmit information without distortion.
It comes with VESA Display HDR 1000 specification and promises to deliver superior imaging in all game environments, from shadows to bright scenes. The Matte Display can reduce light reflection on the screen, minimising distractions during gaming sessions. It costs Rs 2,25,000.
Must read | Galaxy Z Flip5 review: Getting close to perfection
In a related development, Samsung announced that the company received an overwhelming response to the latest Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 premium foldable phones in India. It recorded more than 1.5 lakh pre-orders worth close to Rs 1,500 crore.
CrossBeats Aura smartwatch
It sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display and supports a peak brightness of 1000 nits. it also supports The Always On display and Split Screen Display, enabling users to multitask on the compact screen.
Its case is made of aerospace metal and comes with a durable marine watch band.
It also comes with the Encoder Crown, a built-in mechanical knob, that offers an intuitive way to navigate through features and apps. Plus, the device is voice assistant enabled with Siri and OK Google integration. Health enthusiasts will be pleased with the AI Health Trackers, providing real-time data for over 123 plus activities.
With the new fourth-generation Biosensor Chip, the watch can monitor heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, and sleep patterns.
It also boasts Advanced Bluetooth Calling, powered by ClearComm technology. With this users can answer calls directly from the wrist without having to take out the phone from the pocket.
It houses a 300mAh battery and with a full charge, it can deliver up to eight days under normal usage and 15 days on standby mode. It costs Rs 3,499.
Godrej's new Centaur home door lock
The new Centaur lock makes use of dual-motion technology, combining horizontal and vertical latching, to effectively perform the function of two locks in one.
Also, the Centaur lock incorporates EXS+ technology, combined with hybrid bolt motion, ensuring superior safety and crowbar resistance.
To provide homeowners with added flexibility, the Centaur lock's easily reversible latch caters to both inside and outside opening doors. Additionally, the latch puller arrest function prevents accidental lockouts, ensuring convenience without compromising safety.
It is available in metallic finishes-- satin nickel, antique brass, and antique copper -with prices ranging between Rs 6,949 and Rs 7,629.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.