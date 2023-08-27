Gadgets Weekly: Nokia 2660 Flip Phone and more

Technology companies Nokia, Netgear, Samsung, and, Noise among others, launched new phones, earphones, smart PC screen, Wi-Fi router, smart watches and more this week (August 21-27).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Nokia 2660 Flip Phone

The new feature phone comes in a clamshell design language. Like all Nokia phones, the new 2660 flip phone too, has undergone rigorous tests for durability such as tens of thousands of flip cycles to ensure it serves the owner for several years. The device's case is made of sturdy polycarbonate and comes in flashy green and pink colours.

It features a 2.8-inch display and zoomed-in user interface. It also has a front display big enough to view incoming calls and other notifications clearly.