Gadgets Weekly: Optoma 4K UHD laser projector UHZ50+ and more

Samsung Developer Conference 2023 Highlights

At annual developer conclave, the South Korean technology major announced new improvements related to SmartThings Hub, next generation SmartTags 2, Bixby assistant, One UI 6 and more.

Samsung said it is incorporating SmartThings Hub functionality into existing and new products, including Samsung Sound Bars and Smart TVs, so users can quickly and easily start their smart homes from their connected devices. This Multi-Hub Network also means when it’s time to replace or add a device, there is a powerful and stable network of others ready to keep the smart home continue.

Samsung’s Bixby will turn more smarter with the new update. Even with multiple devices connected in the same space, Bixby will be able to intuitively understands which device is best suited to each command, with a deeper understanding of every scenario. In the future, Bixby will evolve to provide personalised experiences with simple commands by understanding users' languages widely and optimising their intentions, the company said.

And, the upcoming Android 14-based One UI 6.0 will come with new features. Also, it will sport redesigned Quick panel with a refreshed, intuitive look and feel with settings grouped together for easier use.

With One UI 6, the company is introducing a new exclusive typeface -: One UI Sans, to improve readability on digital screens. For photos, One UI 6 will be able to analyze the photo the user is viewing and suggests the most relevant AI editing tools all within one easy to access tool. And with Samsung Studio, users can make multi-layered edits to the video like adding text, stickers, and music exactly where and when he/she wants within the video.