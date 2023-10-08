Gadgets Weekly: Optoma 4K UHD laser projector UHZ50+ and more

Technology companies Vivo, Samsung, and Acer among others, launched new PCs, smartphones, camera and more this week (October 2-8).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Optoma 4K UHD laser projector UHZ50+
With DuraCore Laser technology, UHZ50+ promises to deliver longer-lasting and excellent performance at true 4K UHD resolution with high brightness at 3,000 lumens and 2,700,000:1 contrast.
The projector is capable of reproducing 125 per cent Rec 709 colours, and PureMotion MEMC can deliver judder free motion videos. With the ability to implement 4-corner adjustment, 2D keystone correction, vertical lens shift, powered 1.3x zoom, and warping at 3x3 matrix, UHZ50 is is easy to install in any room at home.
Optoma
UHZ50+ also comes with the upgraded Smart Home features including Optoma Marketplace, File Manager, Creative Cast, and connectivity with voice assistants, offering the comprehensive home entertainment experience. The Smart projector comes with a Google and Netflix certified Android TV dongle from Hako mini. It costs Rs 4,25,000.
OnePlus 11R Solar Red
OnePlus earlier in the week launched the new Solar Red variant. It boasts visually appealing Crimson-hued back cover. It has a premium textured leather design element offering premium finish.
Rest of the aspects such as the big camera module and even the hardware specifications are same as the original OnePlus 11R.
OnePlus 11R Solar Red series
OnePlus India
It features 6.74-inch full HD+(2772×1240p) AMOLED display (with adaptive refresh rate 40Hz-120Hz) AMOLED display with up to 1450 nits peak brightness, supports in-display fingerprint sensor and dual SIM option.
Inside, it houses a 4nm class Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU,8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 13 with OxygenOS 13, triple camera module— main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with Omnivision OV08D10 sensor, f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (with Omnivision OV02B10 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, a 16MP camera (f/2.4) on the front, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Is price start at Rs 44,999.
Diesel Vert Collection
The new Vert watch series comes in 44 mm and will be available in three color options – black, gold and silver.
The new Diesel Vert series comes under Metamorph collection. It is said to be entirely conceptualized and created from a technologically immersive virtual reality experience by Diesel Creative Director Glenn Martens. The cutting edge approach to its design under Martens' direction . It has unique hard-shelled aesthetic that is simultaneously organic and futuristic.
Diesel Vert series watches.
Diesel
It features a stainless steel strap bracelet and three-hand date movement. Customers can also choose the limited edition exclusive DZ2183, which features contrasting leather black inlay accents to the dynamic core design, and has only 700 units available worldwide.
"The Vert Collection is a testament to Diesel's commitment to innovation at the most fundamental level. Our timepieces are an expression of individuality, and the creative process behind the Vert Collection aims to let wearers make a unique statement about their personal style. A first-of-its-kind VR technology was employed to create an immersive aesthetic inspired by Diesel Creative Director, Glenn Martens, for this collection, giving it a futuristic look that still seamlessly complements the ensemble of the modern man,” said Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group - India.
Nokia 2660 flip phone gets UPI feature
Launched in August, Nokia 2600 flip phone now supports UPI scan and pay.
Nokia 2660 Flip Phone.
Nokia India
This allows users to make secure and convenient digital transactions with a simple button press. This feature would not only be available to the new buyers of Nokia 2660 Flip, but also to existing customers via software update.
Samsung Developer Conference 2023 Highlights
At annual developer conclave, the South Korean technology major announced new improvements related to SmartThings Hub, next generation SmartTags 2, Bixby assistant, One UI 6 and more.
Samsung said it is incorporating SmartThings Hub functionality into existing and new products, including Samsung Sound Bars and Smart TVs, so users can quickly and easily start their smart homes from their connected devices. This Multi-Hub Network also means when it’s time to replace or add a device, there is a powerful and stable network of others ready to keep the smart home continue.
Samsung’s Bixby will turn more smarter with the new update. Even with multiple devices connected in the same space, Bixby will be able to intuitively understands which device is best suited to each command, with a deeper understanding of every scenario. In the future, Bixby will evolve to provide personalised experiences with simple commands by understanding users' languages widely and optimising their intentions, the company said.
And, the upcoming Android 14-based One UI 6.0 will come with new features. Also, it will sport redesigned Quick panel with a refreshed, intuitive look and feel with settings grouped together for easier use.
With One UI 6, the company is introducing a new exclusive typeface -: One UI Sans, to improve readability on digital screens. For photos, One UI 6 will be able to analyze the photo the user is viewing and suggests the most relevant AI editing tools all within one easy to access tool. And with Samsung Studio, users can make multi-layered edits to the video like adding text, stickers, and music exactly where and when he/she wants within the video.
The new Galaxy SmartTag2
Samsung
Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag2 comes with compact and visually appealing design. While it comes with precise tracking capabilities of the previous iterations— SmartTag and SmartTag+, it comes upgrade in terms of durability. It now boasts IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating, which comes handy when tagged to pets such as dogs and cats.
Also, Galaxy SmartTag2 comes with all-new Lost Mode. This allows users to input their contact information via a message. Then, anyone who discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached can use their smartphone to scan the tag and see the owners’ message and contact information. This means a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached to a pet’s collar is now a convenient way to ensure the pet owner’s phone number is always there, in most places where the pet might wander. Lost Mode works with any mobile device with NFC reader and web browser, the company said.
Galaxy SmartTag2 also features improved Compass View feature, and comes with arrows to offer precise direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag2 in relation to the user. This mode is available on any UWB-supported Galaxy smartphone, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The SmartThings Find app has also been upgraded, with newly registered Galaxy SmartTags that now installs a shortcut to the app on the user’s smartphone, allowing users to launch SmartThings Find more quickly. Additionally, the app now features a full screen map view and an intuitive interface, making the user experience even more seamless.
Another important feature is that when the owner gets new Galaxy smartphones, SmartTag2 automatically re-syncs with the latestGalaxy smartphone using the Samsung account.
Vivo V17s
It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720p) LCD display, support 60Hz refresh rate, dual-SIM slots(nano), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device comes with IP54 water-splash resistant rating.
The new Vivo Y17s series.
Vivo India
Inside, it features MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU,Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GBGB/128GB eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage, dual-camera module--50MP+2MP on the rear side, 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger. The price starts at Rs 11,499.
Acer H PRO Smart TV series
Indkal Technologies, the official licensee of the Acer brand to offer smart TVs launched new H PRO series.
The company is offering it in three sizes— 43-inch, 50 inch and 55-inch. They feature Dolby Vision, MEMC, 4K-Upscaling, WCG spectrum which supports 1.07 billion colours.
Acer H PRO smart TV series.
Indkal Technologies
The new Acer TVs also boast True 76-Watt Pro unique speaker system with dual amplifiers, dual tweeters and dual woofers. They can generate dynamic and precise sound reproduction, delivering a lifelike audio experience.
Also, they run Android 11-based Google TV and support all popular OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLiv and thousands more. Its prices start at Rs 26,499.
Samsung’s Fab Grab Fest offers
During the ongoing ‘Fab Grab Fest’, consumers can claim up to 45 per cent off on select models of Galaxy Z series, S Series, A series, M series and F series smartphones. Consumers purchasing select models of Galaxy Tablets, accessories and wearables will get up to 41 per cent off in addition to a cashback of up to 20 per cent on credit and debit cards of HDFC, ICICI and other leading banks. The new range of Galaxy laptops can be purchased at up to 36 per cent off during the Fab Grab Fest sale along with a cashback of up to 20 per cent on credit and debit cards of leading banks.
Besides smartphones, Samsung is offering 54 per cent discount on TVs – select models of the flagship Neo-QLED, QLED, OLED, 4K UHD TVs and The Freestyle projector.
Furthermore, consumers who go for the ultra premium 98-inch models of QLED and Neo QLED TVs, they are entitle to claim a free Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G smartphone. Consumers can also get free Samsung Soundbars (Q900A or S800B) on purchase of select OLED, QLED and UHD TV models. On purchase of select Neo QLED models, consumers will get a 50-inch The Serif TV absolutely free.
The ‘Fab Grab Fest’ also covers other home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and air conditioners.
Select models of Samsung’s premium side-by-side refrigerators will be available at up to 40 per cent off. On purchase of select side-by-side refrigerators, consumers will also get a 10 kg top loading washing machine worth Rs 30,000 free whereas consumers purchasing Samsung’s French Door Refrigerators will get a Galaxy S23 128GB smartphone with their purchase. Consumers purchasing select models of Samsung’s fully automatic washing machines and the Ecobubble range of washing machines will get up to 37 per cent off.
During the Fab Grab Fest sale, digital appliances such as microwaves will be available at up to 34 per cent off and select models of Samsung’s Windfree air conditioners at up to 40 per cent. Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor and G5 Gaming Monitor will be available at up to 58 per cent off. Additionally, you can avail cashback of up to 27.5 per cent with a maximum limit of Rs 25,000 on debit and credit cards of HDFC, ICICI and other leading banks.
