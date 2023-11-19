Gadgets Weekly: pTron Reflect Flash watch and more

Technology companies pTron, GOVO and Crossbeats launched new smartwatches and soundbar this week (November 6-12).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
pTron Reflect Max Pro
It comes with a 2.01-inch display with 600 nits brightness and 60hz refresh rate.
The Reflect Max Pro supports several apps such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Messages, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and more.
pTron's new watch can track all popular sporting activities and exercises and also track health vitals such as heartrate, sleep pattern and more.
Reflect Max Pro.
Credit: pTron
It also boasts fast emergency call and alerts (SOS), so users can contact loved ones quickly and get timely help in a crisis. With a full charge, it can last for 10 days under standby mode.
It houses bigger battery and can deliver five days of battery life and on standby mode, it can last for 15 days. For a limited time, it is being offered for Rs 999.
Reflect Flash.
Credit: pTron
The company has also launched Reflect Flash. It The new watch sports a classical round dial display with 1.32-inch full touch 2.5D curved display. It comes with zinc alloy-based metallic case and smooth TPU strap.
It also boasts same health and fitness tracking features as seen in Reflect Max Pro. It costs Rs 1,399.
GOVO GoSurround 970 Soundbar
It promises offer high-quality surround sound from 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Audio system.
The package also comes with 6.5-inch subwoofer, which can ensure deep bass effects. Also, with five equaliser modes, the owner can personalise the audio delivery for movie, news, music and types of multimedia content.
GoSurround 970 Soundbar
Credit: GOVO
As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB and OPT. Also, it comes with remote controller and LED display to check the status of the sound bar settings. It costs Rs 12,999.
Crossbeats Nexus smartwatch
The highlight feature of the lates Crossbeats smart wearable is that it is India's first smartwatch featuring full integration of ChatGPT technology. However, there is absolutely no information on how beneficial it will be to the owner. Maybe, it can answer to queries; But, it will be too taxing to view results on a compact screen of a watch on the wrist. It should be noted that OpenAI ChatGPT app is now available on Android and iOS phones.
It features a 2.1-inch full-touch AMOLED display with 320 x 384 resolution and a brightness of 700 nits and supports more than 100 customisable watch faces.
Nexus smartwatch
Credit: Crossbeats
It can also track health related vitals such as Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure, Sleep Monitor, and Pedometer.The smartwatch also supports GPS Dynamic Route tracking, Dynamic Island, and an Ebook Reader.
With 250mAh battery capacity, it can run for to six days and on standby, it can last for 25 days. It comes in two colours — black and silver— for Rs 5,999.
