Gadgets Weekly: pTron Reflect Flash watch and more

Technology companies pTron, GOVO and Crossbeats launched new smartwatches and soundbar this week (November 6-12).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

pTron Reflect Max Pro

It comes with a 2.01-inch display with 600 nits brightness and 60hz refresh rate.

The Reflect Max Pro supports several apps such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Messages, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and more.

pTron's new watch can track all popular sporting activities and exercises and also track health vitals such as heartrate, sleep pattern and more.