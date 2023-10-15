Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Bespoke double-door refrigerators and more

Technology companies Samsung, HMD, Lexar, and Urban Company among others, launched new PCs, smartphones, water purifiers, portable hard disks, smart refrigerators, and more this week (October 9-15).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Samsung's new Bespoke double door refrigerators

The company is offering the Bespoke double-door refrigerator series in two variants- Premium Cotta Steel and Bespoke Glass.

The Premium Cotta Steel comes in two colours--Cotta Beige and Charcoal (dual tone) and Cotta Charcoal. And, the Glass series will be available in three colours--Clean White and Pink Glass (dual tone) and Clean Black Glass.

The Premium Cotta model is a convertible 5-in-1 class fridge. It is designed to offer more storage space and flexibility to convert between freeze to fresh and other modes with less hassle.

It offers five modes-- Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone.

With the seasonal mode, users to keep only the fridge on and switch the freezer off. With Extra Fridge mode, users can convert the freezer to regular mode to put in more grocery items.

With Vacation mode, users can keep the freezer compartment on and the rest of the compartments can be turned off, if not grocery or fruits/vegetables in them.

The Bespoke Glass model comes with SmartThings AI Energy mode that enables consumers to monitor and optimise their refrigerator's energy usage, helping them save on electricity bills. The Optimal Fresh+ feature comes in handy for extending the freshness of Indian food.

Both the new fridge models boast 'Twin Cooling Plus' technology. It works as an independent cooling system, with separate airflows in both the fridge and freezer, preventing the smell of different food items from moving between the fridge and freezer.