Gadgets Weekly: Sony Alpha 9 III camera and more

Technology companies Sony, HP, ViewSonic, Boult, and others launched new cameras, printers, projectors, earbuds, phones, and more this week (February 26- March 3, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Sony Alpha 9 III camera.
Photo Credit: Sony India
The new Sony Alpha 9 III series comes with the world's first full-frame global shutter image sensor. It is tailor-made for professional photographers to capture that decisive moment.
It promises to deliver well on both movies as well as stills with accurate subject form and movement recognition, providing a significant improvement in human eye recognition performance with Real-time Recognition AF and Real-time Tracking. It can automatically recognize, track, and focus on the eyes of a specified subject.
The Alpha 9 III comes equipped with image processing engine BIONZ XR, and 8.0 stops of optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization, allowing for high-quality image rendering.
With a full-frame global shutter image sensor, the camera can record videos with speeds at up to 120 fps with no distortion or camera blackout.
It also boasts Sony’s most advanced AF system and has AI autofocus with up to 120 times AF/AE focus calculations per second capability and can sync flash at all shooting speeds.
Sony Alpha 9 III camera.
Photo Credit: Sony India
It has a designated AI processing unit that makes good use of Real-time Recognition AF (autofocus) to recognise a wide variety of subjects with high precision.
With the new Sony camera, the owner can shoot images of nearby scenery from a fast-moving vehicle such as a car or fast-moving subjects with ease. This camera is the first in the Alpha series to be able to record 4K 120p high-frame-rate video without cropping, allowing the user to shoot at the angle of view intended. It is also possible to shoot high-resolution 4K 60p videos with 6K oversampling.
Alpha 9 III Camera costs Rs 5,29,990.
ViewSonic PX749-4K projector
Photo Credit: ViewSonic
The new projector supports peak brightness of 4,000 ANSI Lumens, promising to produce clear and bright cinematic experiences even in bright spaces.
It also supports 1.3x optical zoom, warping adjustment, and side projection capabilities. It can project the screen up to 300-inch on any surface.
The new ViewSonic projector can reproduce 4K videos, 240Hz refresh rate, and comes with a Harman Kardon speaker system to deliver an immersive viewing experience.
Also, it supports 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and is compatible with the latest Xbox gaming console and all popular Over-The-Top (OTT) apps.
As far as connectivity is concerned, it supports two HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB-A port, 3.5mm audio output, RJ34, and RS232 ports. It costs Rs 2,90,000.
HP's new OfficeJet Pro series printers.
Photo Credit: HP India
They come with time-saving features like HP Smart Click for printing multi-size files and an automatic document feeder for A4-A3 printing and scanning compatibility.
They support print speeds of up to 22 ppm (pages per minute) and the input tray can accommodate up to 500 pages.
The new HP printers support dual-band Wi-Fi and boast HP Wolf Pro Security, which ensures the protection of sensitive project data. Also, they are made of 30 per cent recycled plastic. HP OfficeJet Pro 9720 and 9730 Wide Format All-in-One series are available at Rs 25,385 and Rs 38,125, respectively. They are best suited to planners, designers, architects, engineers, and catering enterprises.
The company also launched the OfficeJet Pro 8120 All-in-One series. It is also an eco-friendly printer, as its components are made of 45 per cent plastic.
It supports speeds up to 20ppm with added features like a 225-page input tray, automatic document feeder, and double-sided printing. It also features full-color screens and a dynamic 2.7-inch CGD (Color and Graphic Display) and supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which comes in handy to print copies wirelessly using smartphones via mobile app. It costs Rs 21,562.
Infinix Smart 8 Plus series.
Photo Credit: Infinix Mobile
It features a 6.6-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) screen with 500 nits of brightness and supports 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with triple slots (two for nano SIMs and another for microSD card), and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The new Infinix phone also features 12nm class MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core processor, 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM (+ 4GB of Virtual RAM), 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 2TB), Android 13 Go Edition-based XOS 13, 50MP main camera with AI lens, Quad LED Ring flash on the back, an 8MP front camera with a dedicated LED flash and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging speed. It comes in three colours--galaxy white, shiny gold, and timber black-- for Rs 7,799.
Boult Astro Neo earbuds
Photo Credit: Boult
Both the case and the earbuds flaunt modern design with LED lights and are likely to attract gamers. It also comes with an IPX5 rating, meaning it can survive water splashes and sweat.
It boasts Zen Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation and comes with 13mm BoomX Bass drivers, SBC, mSBC, and AAC codec support to deliver crisp and clear audio.
The new Boult earbuds features a dedicated gaming mode with the lowest latency of 40ms. With a full charge, it can last for 70 hours. Also, it boasts Lightning Boult Type-C fast charging capability. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can deliver up to 100 minutes of playtime. It costs Rs 3,499 (MRP).
For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 1,099 on Flipkart and the official Boult e-store.
The new Galaxy A15 series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
It features a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080×2340p) Infinity-U super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness, and Vision Booster. It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots, a 3,5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Samsung's mid-range phone houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based One UI 6.0, triple-camera module--50MP (f/1.8, AF) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.
The new Galaxy A15 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) costs Rs 17,999.
