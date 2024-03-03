Gadgets Weekly: Sony Alpha 9 III camera and more

The new Sony Alpha 9 III series comes with the world's first full-frame global shutter image sensor. It is tailor-made for professional photographers to capture that decisive moment.

It promises to deliver well on both movies as well as stills with accurate subject form and movement recognition, providing a significant improvement in human eye recognition performance with Real-time Recognition AF and Real-time Tracking. It can automatically recognize, track, and focus on the eyes of a specified subject.

The Alpha 9 III comes equipped with image processing engine BIONZ XR, and 8.0 stops of optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization, allowing for high-quality image rendering.

With a full-frame global shutter image sensor, the camera can record videos with speeds at up to 120 fps with no distortion or camera blackout.

It also boasts Sony’s most advanced AF system and has AI autofocus with up to 120 times AF/AE focus calculations per second capability and can sync flash at all shooting speeds.