Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia XR Master series A95L OLED TV and more

Technology companies Asus, Nokia, and Sony among others, launched new computers, smartphones, and more this week (September 11-17).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Sony Bravia XR MASTER Series A95L OLED
It comes in two screen sizes 65-inch and 55-inch. The new OLED panel offers two different styles. The Front position style with One Slate design promises an immersive experience possible, while the Back position style sets the TV close to the wall for optimum room harmony. The TV needs to be displayed on a shelf or plinth that is wider and deeper than the TV for safety. The premium metal bezel is narrow so that eyes can naturally focus on the picture and not any reflections of things around it.
It can upscale the multimedia content close to 4K quality through Cognitive Processor XR, XR Clear image, and XR OLED Motion technology. It ensures the content stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur.
It also boasts exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on Sony PlayStation 5 console.
Add to that, there is an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the black equalizer and can easily take aim at their opponents with six types of crosshairs.
It boasts Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Modes to deliver immersive and engaging cinematic content.
With ambient optimization technology, the light sensor automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it to dark ones so the owners enjoy a good viewing experience.
The retail box comes with a small and easy-to-use remote control with six partner keys (Bravia Core, Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Youtube, Sony Liv, and Amazon Prime) to access the favorite content.
With X Protection Pro certification, TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Sony's new TVs-- 55-inch (XR-55A95L) and 65-inch (XR-65A95L) are priced at Rs 3,39,990 and Rs 4,19,990, respectively.
Nokia G42 5G
It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1612p) display, supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 560 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield.
It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Inside, Nokia G42 5G comes with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ octa-core processor with Adreno 619 GPU, Android 13 OS, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- 50 MP AF (with f/1.8) camera + 2 MP Depth sensor(f/2.4) + 2 MP Macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, supports Night mode 2.0, AI Portrait and OZO 3D audio capture, an 8MP fixed focus front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charger.
The new Nokia G42 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) comes in two colours-- so grey and so purple-- for Rs 12,599.
Sony G Master FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II (model SEL1635GM2)
It is the smallest and lightest high-resolution F2.8 wide-angle zoom lens. The new optical design effectively arranges the extremely high surface precision XA (extreme aspherical) lens, the FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II achieves high resolution with a maximum aperture of F2.8 over the entire zoom range.
Sony's new full-frame α (Alpha) E-mount lens can cover focal lengths from 16mm to 35mm with a maximum aperture of F2.8 over the entire zoom range. FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II comes with descriptive power and high-speed AF (autofocus) unique to G Master, to capture photos with minute details clearly.
With the expansion of the range with this wide-angle zoom lens, a maximum aperture of F2.8 second-generation zoom lens will be available, along with standard (24-70mm) and telephoto (70-200mm). These lenses, which are touted to be world's lightest, promise to deliver excellent resolution performance.
It is powered by the latest XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors that effectively work on high-speed drive. It can achieve quiet AF that is suitable for both still images and movies and is up to twice as fast as conventional models. Even with high frame rate videos where focus shifts are noticeable, the subject is tracked with high precision.
When combined with the α1 camera body, high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps is possible with high-speed, high-precision, and quiet focusing. It costs Rs 2,38,990
ROG DT G22 desktop
The ROG G22CH is tailor-made for gaming and content creation and comes in a 10L ultra-compact form factor. It is powered by an Intel Core i7-13700F processor with a 30M Cache. It supports a glass side panel option and full Aura Sync RGB personalization which ensures users can coordinate the indirect lights and their colours.
It features the 16GB DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM memory that can now be expanded up to 32GB paired with a GeForce RTX 4070 graphic card. The G22 operates cool and silent even under high loads thanks to a specially designed CPU liquid cooler.
It also supports WiFi 6, and Gigabit LAN which enables low latency connection. Gamers can also connect to a big screen for better gaming and streaming experience via HDMI 2.0a port. It supports a Type-C port and the device comes bundled with a wired keyboard and mouse. The ROG DT 22 starts at Rs199,990.
Asus S500SE series PC
The new Asus S500SE features a 13th-generation CPU that can handle even the most demanding workloads and supports up to 64GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking. The S500SE also has plenty of storage expandability with two M.2 PCIe slots, and it features a high-efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum-certified power supply for reliable performance.
S500SE also has a variety of convenient I/O ports, including PS2 ports for legacy peripherals, 1 x HDMI and 1 x VGA port for dual display support, a trusty LAN port, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi transmitter and receiver, and a fast Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card. It also has a free PCIe 4.0 x 16 slot for future upgrades. It costs 41,990.
Asus S501ME comes with a 13th Gen Intel CPU, supports up to 64GB of RAM, and plenty of storage, with up to 4TB max with an additional M.2 slot, the S501 is capable of handling even the most demanding workloads.
It features a 3D triangular pattern and intricate texture. It also has a tilted chassis, which provides increased airflow through the base. The aesthetic of this desktop will complement any home. The contemporary angular design of the desktop also features plenty of USB ports on the top of the front panel, making it easy to connect your devices.
It packs a ton of ports, both on the front and back, including PS2 ports for legacy peripherals. It can also power up to three displays separately as it features a HDMI port, a Display Port, and a VGA port. Alongside the trusty LAN port, the S501 desktop is also equipped with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi transmitter and receiver. Users can get a fast Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card. The price starts at Rs 37,990.
Asus AIO M3402
The thin bezels provide an 88% screen-to-body ratio for a 23.8-inch NanoEdge Full HD IPS wide-view panel, giving it a sleek and modern look. The display is smoother than before, with a 75Hz refresh rate, and the 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage ensures accurate and vibrant colours. Top that off with 250nits brightness and a deep 1000:1 contrast ratio for excellent image quality in any lighting condition. The integrated high-quality stereo speakers provide clear and balanced sound, for an amazing entertainment experience,
The AIO M3402 is equipped with an up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, which provides efficient yet swift performance. The integrated AMD Radeon graphics are perfect for everyday tasks and light gaming. The 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage provide plenty of processing power and space for all your needs.
It supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, along with a 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home, and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. All-in-one M3402 starts at Rs 49,990.
The latest ROG gaming desktop, S500SE, and S501ME are available for purchase at online ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart and offline ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores.
Qualcomm to supply modem to Apple till 2026
Amid reports of Apple producing its own modems for its device, Qualcomm has announced that the Cupertino-based company has signed a three-year deal.
With this, Qualcomm will offer modems to Apple for its devices up to the end of 2026.
Google Cloud to partner CERT-In for skill development programme
Google Cloud and CERT-In, which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will collaborate to train government officials.
Initially, it will offer training to create a ‘cyber force’ of 1,000 government officials in cyber defense best practices, including using gen AI and conducting cybersecurity AI hackathons led by front-line experts from Google Cloud and Mandiant.
“We extend our gratitude to the Ministry for their leadership and partnership. Together, we are facilitating essential skill development, and fostering collaborations to deliver new safe and secure services for Indians countrywide," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, of Google Cloud.
The search engine giant will also provide 100,000 new scholarships for Google Cybersecurity Certificates to learners in the community. Built and taught by experts at Google, the Cybersecurity Certificate will equip people with in-demand skills needed for jobs in cybersecurity.
"Cybersecurity is the cornerstone of our digital future, and harnessing the power of Generative AI will help to stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape. -The collaboration will ameliorate and crank up the generation of skilled manpower in the area of Cyber security and generative AI in our country," said Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In.
Promate GaNPort4-100PD Charger
It comes in a compact form factor and boasts GaNFast (gallium nitride) and GaN Chipset technology to ensure high-power transfer capabilities.
It supports multi-device compatibility, allowing users to charge a wide range of gadgets such as earphone case, smartphones, tablets, and laptops while preserving battery health.
The GaN components optimise charging efficiency, reducing power wastage and heat generation for an eco-friendly and efficient charging experience. One of its standout features is universal voltage support (100V to 240V) and interchangeable Indian and US plugs, making it suitable for use in various regions without the need for multiple adapters. It costs Rs 6,999 and comes with a two-year warranty.
Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam
It comes with Sony's IMX series lens and supports HD 1296P Dual Recording capability in the wide field of view (FOV).
It features Pro Night Vision mode and a 6-Glass Wide Angle Lens, which ensure quality recording even in poorly lit environments.
It also boasts G-Sensor Protection with AI-powered detection of impacts and seamless recording. With real-time alerts from the ALDA TM (Accidental Lane Departure Alerts) and FOCA TM (Forward Object Crash Alerts) technologies, users can safely navigate the road.
It comes with a 3-inch LCD Touchscreen that can offer instant access to recordings and also allows the users to easily navigate and rewatch them in detail.
Another notable aspect of the dash cam is the Parking Monitor, which comes with an Anti-Theft feature that assures full recording of parking accidents and theft issues. To ensure continuous recording with Loop Recording and 24/7 Safety, it automatically overwrites older films at a certain time window. And, with the help of Timelapse Video, users can turn their routine journey into an exciting clip of video for social media.
It comes with the KACAM App and users can easily control, track GPS, and share recordings through WiFi. And, with OTA Support, the device is updated with the most recent improvements and gets new features over time. It costs Rs 6,999.
Vivo to open beta testing of Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 for Vivo X90 Pro
The limited-time Android 14 Preview Program offer allows only 500 lucky users to explore and experience the cutting-edge Funtouch OS 14 and its innovative features, enhanced performance, and seamless user experience, ahead of its official release.
The registrations will begin on September and the programme will start on September 18.
