Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia XR Master series A95L OLED TV and more

Technology companies Asus, Nokia, and Sony among others, launched new computers, smartphones, and more this week (September 11-17).

Sony Bravia XR MASTER Series A95L OLED

It comes in two screen sizes 65-inch and 55-inch. The new OLED panel offers two different styles. The Front position style with One Slate design promises an immersive experience possible, while the Back position style sets the TV close to the wall for optimum room harmony. The TV needs to be displayed on a shelf or plinth that is wider and deeper than the TV for safety. The premium metal bezel is narrow so that eyes can naturally focus on the picture and not any reflections of things around it.

It can upscale the multimedia content close to 4K quality through Cognitive Processor XR, XR Clear image, and XR OLED Motion technology. It ensures the content stays smooth, bright, and clear with no blur.

It also boasts exclusive features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on Sony PlayStation 5 console.

Add to that, there is an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the black equalizer and can easily take aim at their opponents with six types of crosshairs.