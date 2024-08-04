Gadgets Weekly: Sony PlayStation Portal and more

At home, players can use the PlayStation Portal to play games on big displays or TVs connected to PS5 or PS4 consoles. And, when away from home, users can play most of the PlayStation console games. Additionally, it boasts DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in select supported games.

It boasts an 8-inch full HD display. It can deliver silky-smooth gameplay at up to 60fps with high image clarity on its 1080p resolution screen.

The new PlayStation Portal is now available at Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit & other authorised retail outlets for Rs.18,990.