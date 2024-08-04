Gadgets Weekly: Sony PlayStation Portal and more

Technology companies Sony, Samsung, Realme, Dell, Optoma and others launched smartphones, computers, TV projector, PlayStation accessories, and more this week (July 29-August 4, 2024).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Sony PlayStation Portal.
Credit: Sony India
At home, players can use the PlayStation Portal to play games on big displays or TVs connected to PS5 or PS4 consoles. And, when away from home, users can play most of the PlayStation console games. Additionally, it boasts DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in select supported games.
It boasts an 8-inch full HD display. It can deliver silky-smooth gameplay at up to 60fps with high image clarity on its 1080p resolution screen.
The new PlayStation Portal is now available at Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit & other authorised retail outlets for Rs.18,990.
Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC
Credit: Dell India
It comes with built-in AI software, Dell Optimizer. It can help users prioritise their devices’ performance by optimising resource allocation. The software enables users to customise thermal settings for a cool, quiet, and premium computing experience. Additionally, the latest BIOS security features enable users to reduce their vulnerability to potential risks effectively.
The Latitude 7455 is available in both Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus configurations. The Keyboard comes with a dedicated Copilot AI button. With Cocreator, users can create AI-generated images using a combination of descriptive words and brushstrokes.
With a full charge, the device can support up to 20 hours of video play on a stretch. Its price starts at Rs 1,59,990.
Optoma Wave series laser TV projector
Credit: Optoma
It can project a 100-inch screen with just about 1.1 meters of distance, enabling large screen projection in narrow living spaces without separate installation.
The Wave series supports 4K input and HDR (High Dynamic Range), enhancing brightness and contrast through dynamic black technology to deliver realistic and detailed screens. It also promises to deliver high brightness, colour precision, reliable operation, and excellent image quality in various spaces, especially homes.
The Wave series can be used for up to 30,000 hours. Additionally, the optical engine is sealed to prevent even small dust particles from entering and has obtained an IP6X rating.
And, the Wave series is engineered to reduce power consumption by up to 45 per cent compared to Optoma's conventional lamp projectors and by up to 76 per cent compared to a 100-inch TV. The price starts at Rs 3.6 lakh.
Logitech G309 Lightspeed mouse.
Photo Credit: Logitech
It comes equipped with the LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches and can offer precise actuation with a crisp response. LIGHTFORCE tech uses galvanic contact parts within the switch that operate just like mechanical switches to maintain that crisp feeling.
the optical and mechanical triggers are engineered in unison, which promises to deliver smooth gaming performance with tactile mechanical clicks.
With a power-efficient HERO 25K sensor, the G309 can offer over 300 hours of continuous gameplay at a 1 ms report rate at Lightspeed mode, on just one AA alkaline battery. When switched to Bluetooth mode, it can last for up to 600 hours on a single AA alkaline battery. It costs Rs 8,995.
New Samsung Galaxy F14 series phone.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
It features a 6.7-inch full HD+(1080 x 2400) Infinity-U LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and pixel density of 391 pixels per inch (ppi).
It also features a type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, triple slots (nano SIM + nano SIM + microSD card) and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, Adreno 610 GPU, Android 14-based OneUI 6.1, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), with microSD, triple-camera module--main 50MP(with f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro (with f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, 13MP (f/2.0) front camera and 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.
Samsung is offering one variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- in two colours-- peppermint green and moonlight silver-- for Rs 8,999 in India.
Bazul Kochar, Product Manager, Realmi India introduce the new smartphones at the launch of Realme 13Pro Series mobile in a press conference Bengaluru on Thursday, 1st August 2024.
Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh
The new Realme 13 Pro comes in two variants-- 13 Pro and 13 Pro+. Both feature the same design language and also share most of the specifications, but differ in two aspects-- camera and charging speed.
They feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness and the screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i series shield and comes with IP65 dust-and-splash resistant rating.
They also feature dual SIM slots (type nano), type-c port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
They boast a 4nm class 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core processor, Adreno 710 GPU, Android 14 with realme UI 5.0, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 5,000mAh battery. The 13 Pro+ supports 80W SuperVOOC charging speed and the regular model supports 45W SuperVOOC charging speed.
Realme 13 Pro series.
Photo Credit: Realme India
The top-end 13 Pro+ boasts triple camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-701 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2) + 50MP (with Sony LYT-600 3X periscope telephoto lens, 6X in-sensor zoom, up to 120x zoom, f/2.65) with LED flash on the back.
On the other hand, Realme 13 Pro houses a dual-camera module--50MP ( with 1/2-inch Sony LTY-600, OIS, f/1.88) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2) with LED flash on the back.
Both the devices feature the same 32MP (with Sony sensor, f/2.45) camera on the front.
The 13 Pro comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. It comes in one colour-monet gold.
Whereas the 13 Pro+ comes in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM +512GB storage-- for Rs 32,999, Rs 34,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. It will be available in two colours--emerald green and monet gold.
Realme Watch S2.
Credit: Realme India
Realme also launched a new Watch S2. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and comes with a stainless steel textured enclosure and IP68 dust-and-water-resistant rating.
It can track heartbeat, sleep patterns and physical activities. And, with a full charge, it can last for 20 days. ensuring durability and reliability. With a customizable 20-day battery life, users can enjoy extended usage without frequent charging. The regular Watch S2 costs Rs 4,999.
The premium Watch S2 with metal strap is priced at Rs 5,299.
Oppo K12x 5G series phones.
Photo Credit: Oppo India
It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (1604 x 720p) screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by a Panda Glass shield and the device also comes with a Military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) rating.
It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card option), type-c port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core CPU with 1072MHz ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based ColorOS 14, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- main 32MP camera (with GC32E2 sensor, f/1.8 aperture) + 2MP (with GC02M1B sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera ( with GC08A8-WA1XA sensor, f/2.05) on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging speed.
It comes in two colours-- breeze blue and midnight violet. It will be available in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.
Devita Saraf, Founder Chairperson and CEO, Vu Televisions showcases Vu Vibe TV series.
Photo Credit: Vu India
It boasts an IPS QLED display with 400 nits of brightness. It also has a powerful AI processor, and runs Google TV OS with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.
Vu Vibe TV features the world’s first integrated soundbar for voice clarity. It is an 88-watt soundbar internally connected to an AI-powered dual amplifier chip on the TV motherboard. It features two speakers and two tweeters housed in a specially engineered cavity for distortion-free and fully immersive sound.
It is available in four screen sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch-- for Rs 30,999, Rs 35,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 58,999, respectively.
Motorola Moto Edge 50.
Photo Credit: Motorola India
It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K(2712 x 1220p) 10-bit pOLED Endless Edge Display, 120Hz refresh rate and support up to 1900 nits peak brightness. It features in-display fingerprint sensor, type-c port and dual SIM slot.
Motorola Edge 50 is one of the most durable phone in its class. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with military-grade MIL 810H durability certification and IP68 dust-and-water resistant, meaning it can survive accidental dip in the swimming pool up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.
It comes with 4nm class 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor with Adreno 644 GPU, Android 14 OS, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage and a 5000mAh battery with 68W Turbo charging and 15W wireless charging capability.
It also boasts triple-camera module--50MP (with Sony LYT-700C sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP ultra-wide camera (with macro option, f/2.2) + 10MP 3x Telephoto lens (f/2.0) with LED flash on the back.
On the front, it houses 32MP camera with f/2.45 aperture.
The company is offering the device in three fancy colours-- jungle green and Pantone Peach Fuzz with vegan leather finish, and the Koala grey has a vegan suede finish-- for Rs 27,999.
