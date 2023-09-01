Google brings watermark tool to detect AI-generated images

Last month, Google, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Meta and other generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) developer companies pledged to bring new watermark tech so users will be able to differentiate any AI-generated images.

Lately, there have been thousands of cases of cyber criminals using fake photos and videos not just for character assassination of high-profile people and political opponents but also for the sextortion of naive people online.

With watermark tools, it can help people and authorised security agencies in controlling misinformation.

Now, Google's DeepMind division has come up with the watermark tool SynthID. The company is currently beta-testing it with select Vertex AI customers who use Imagen, a text-to-image tool to create photorealistic images.

With SynthID, those AI-generated images get a watermark and ensure anybody who comes across the artificially generated images, is able to differentiate them.