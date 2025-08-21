<p>Besides the Pixel 10 series phones, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/pixel-launch-event-2025-heres-what-to-expect-at-googles-hardware-programme-in-nyc-3687566">Google</a> on Wednesday (August 20) unveiled the all-new Pixel Watch 4 along with the Pixel Buds 2a at Pixel hardware launch event in the New York City.</p><p>The latest Google watch comes in two sizes— 41mm and 45mm-- with Corning Gorilla Glass shield and an Aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and are water-resistant up to 50 meters. </p><p>They come with Actua 360 bright domed curved display panels with thinner bezels, and supports peak brightness of 3000 nits, 1000 nits brighter than the predecessors.</p>.Google unveils premium Android-powered Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro Fold .<p>It is said to come with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 integrated with Google M55 co-processor to support Gemini Live digital assistant.</p><p>Pixel Watch 4 run sall-new Wear OS 6.0 with Material 3 Expressive UI. It will have a refreshing user interface, smooth animation transition, new colourful watchfaces and more expressive touch responses on the screen.</p><p>A new ‘loss of pulse feature is coming with Pixel Watch 4, and it will alert the owner how dangerously low the heart beat is reduced to and if there is no response, it will automatically contact loved ones or emergency responders for immediate help. This will be available in limited regions only.</p>.<p>It supports Gemini Live assistant and users can ask any information such as latest message notification, create custom playlist for workouts or score of an ongoing match, without having to open the phone.</p><p>The Pixel Watch 4 also boasts of the Readiness Score. It is monitors heart rate variability (HRV) and resting heart rate. It also comes with Cardio Load, which calculates how much strain the user’s cardiovascular system undergoes all-day. It will offer suggestions on when to take rests and how to improve fitness routine.</p><p>It can track intuitively track up to 40 activities including running, swimming, hiking and more. It boasts of dual-frequency GPS for accurate tracking of walking or jogging.</p><p>Pixel Watch 4 promises to deliver a 25% longer battery life — that’s 30 hours on the 41mm and 40 hours on the 45mm. And with Battery Saver mode, 41mm model can run for two days and the 45mm model can last for three days.</p><p>It select countries, the Pixel Watch will support satellite connectivity to contact emergency services during natural calamities or when lost during an outdoor trek and there is cellular connectivity.</p><p>In India, Google is offering the Pixel Watch 4 in Wi-Fi only variants— 41mm and 45mm— for Rs 39,900 and Rs 43,900, respectively.</p><p><strong>Pixel Buds 2a</strong></p><p>The new Buds 2a comes with compact form factor with twist-to-adjust stabilizer feature, which ensures comfortable fit to the ears and seal the ears from outside noise. It also features IP54 sweat and water resistant rating, meaning it can survive a moderate rain or heavy sweating at the gym or jogging outdoors. The charging case comes with IPX4 rating.</p><p>Inside, it houses advanced Google Tensor A1, purpose-built for audio processing chipset, a first for our A-series buds. Also, it is the first of its kind to support Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5 (ANC). It promises clear and crisp phone calls outdoors.</p><p>Further, it also features Wind-blocking mesh, which works in tandem with Google AI can reduce background noise to deliver clear conversations.</p>.<p>Also, it supports Gemini assistant and user can just summon it by saying just ‘Hi Gemini’ and ask questions or change music tracks in the playlist and more work without having to taking out the phone from the pocket.</p><p>With Bluetooth 5.4 and Super Wideband support, earbuds promises to offer a stable wireless connection with the companion device.</p><p>With a full charge, Pixel Buds 2a can deliver up to seven hours of listening on a single charge, extending to 20 hours total with the charging case. It costs Rs 12,999.</p>.Google Flights app gets AI-powered Flight Deals tool to fetch affordable ticket options.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>