Google Pixel Watch 4: Feature-rich premium smart wearable for Android phone users

In terms of tracking physical activities, it does a decent job and offers an insightful health data related to calories burned, cardiac load, stress management, sleep pattern, heartrate pattern and more.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 15:49 IST
Google Pixel Watch 4
  • Pros:

    Beautiful circular design language | Impressive Actua 360 bright domed curved display panel | Excellent build quality | Ingenius charging design | Fast charging |

  • Cons:

    Loss of Pulse detection and Satellite connectivity not available in India yet | Even LTE variant option not available in India

Specifications:

Display: Actua 360 bright domed curved display panels with thinner bezels, and supports peak brightness of 3000 nits, 1000 nits brighter than the predecessors| Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass shield and an Aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and are water-resistant up to 50 meters. | Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 integrated with Google M55 co-processor | OS: Wear OS 6.0 with Material 3 Expressive UI and one of the very to support Gemini Live AI bot | Health tracking features: Cardio Load, Readiness Score, Sleep pattern, and track 40 activities including running, swimming, hiking and more. It boasts of dual-frequency GPS for accurate tracking of walking or jogging. | RAM: 2GB RAM | Storage: 32GB | Battery life: Up to two days with fast charging capability |

Google Pixel Watch 4.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel Watch 4.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Watchfaces of Pixel Watch 4.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Setting up Pixel Watch 4 with Pixel 10 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Fitbit app offers insightful data on physical activities with health metrics.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel Watch 4 supports Gemini AI.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Fitbit app offers premium fitness programme.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Personal Safety features-- Car Crash Detection, Fall Detect, SoS Emergency Call, Natural Calamity Notification are supported on Pixel Watch 4.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel Watch 4 supports fast charging.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel Watch 4.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 29 December 2025, 15:49 IST
