Loss of Pulse detection and Satellite connectivity not available in India yet | Even LTE variant option not available in India

Specifications:

Display: Actua 360 bright domed curved display panels with thinner bezels, and supports peak brightness of 3000 nits, 1000 nits brighter than the predecessors| Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass shield and an Aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and are water-resistant up to 50 meters. | Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 integrated with Google M55 co-processor | OS: Wear OS 6.0 with Material 3 Expressive UI and one of the very to support Gemini Live AI bot | Health tracking features: Cardio Load, Readiness Score, Sleep pattern, and track 40 activities including running, swimming, hiking and more. It boasts of dual-frequency GPS for accurate tracking of walking or jogging. | RAM: 2GB RAM | Storage: 32GB | Battery life: Up to two days with fast charging capability |