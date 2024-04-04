Home robotics: After dumping smart car project, Apple working on potential 'next big thing'

For nearly a decade, Apple worked on a smart automobile under 'Project Titan', but due to indecision and lack of direction, the Cupertino-based company dumped the car project.

Now, Apple is working on the company's 'next best thing' in the field of home robotics, claims Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a solid track record of predicting Apple's unreleased products.

Apple engineers are exploring developing a personal robot that follows the owner around the home. Also, it will be able to assist owners in finishing household chores such as washing dishes.

And, there is also another version- a tabletop robot-- for video conferencing. It may come with hands and a display that can move the screen around to keep the focus on the face of the moving subject in the room.

Apple's three divisions-- hardware engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-- are said to oversee the project.

However, the new products are still in the early stage of design and Apple is yet to fully commit to the new project as it faces several hardware and technical challenges.