Microsoft to bring true AI-centric Surface laptops in 2024

With Panos Panay at the helm of the Surface hardware division, Microsoft introduced some of the finest tablets and computers. In October earlier this year, Panay joined Amazon to reboot its Echo hardware; many are wonderning what the Redmond-based company has plans for 2024.
Well, Microsoft is not sitting idle and is working on new powerful Surface devices deeply integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver a better user experience, similar to how Google did with the Pixel 8 series earlier this year.
Citing reliable sources, Windows Central claims that Microsoft has planned a Spring event in early 2024 and will come with a top-end Surface Pro and premium Surface Laptop with Intel's 14th Gen CPUs and Qualcomm Snapdragon X series options. The latter ARM-based processors are said to be on par with Apple M series silicon-based MacBooks.
Also, the hardware is fully optimised to support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features. They are said to come with other improvements in terms of design language, battery life, and display.
Also, they will be the first to get the next-generation Windows OS, which is internally called Hudson Valley.
The Surface Pro 10 is said to sport a 2160 x 1440p resolution screen and support HDR. Whereas the Surface Laptop 6 series may feature a sleeker body with a bright display and slim bezel. It will come in two sizes-- 13.8-inch and 15-inch.
Even with the slim design, Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 will still be able to get Type-A USB support and also come with two Type-C port in addition to a magnet-based charging port in the Laptop 6 series.
The report also noted that Microsoft is mulling separate commercial variants of Surface Pro and Laptop for corporates, but with designs similar to the predecessors. They will have upgrades in terms of Intel's latest 14th Gen chipsets and other notable improvements such as wider field-of-view web camera and Near Field Communication (NFC) support.
The successor of Windows 11 is planned for late 2024 release. The newer version of the Surface Go series is also being worked on, but there is no word when it will be rolled out.
