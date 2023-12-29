Microsoft to bring true AI-centric Surface laptops in 2024

With Panos Panay at the helm of the Surface hardware division, Microsoft introduced some of the finest tablets and computers. In October earlier this year, Panay joined Amazon to reboot its Echo hardware; many are wonderning what the Redmond-based company has plans for 2024.

Well, Microsoft is not sitting idle and is working on new powerful Surface devices deeply integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver a better user experience, similar to how Google did with the Pixel 8 series earlier this year.

Citing reliable sources, Windows Central claims that Microsoft has planned a Spring event in early 2024 and will come with a top-end Surface Pro and premium Surface Laptop with Intel's 14th Gen CPUs and Qualcomm Snapdragon X series options. The latter ARM-based processors are said to be on par with Apple M series silicon-based MacBooks.

Also, the hardware is fully optimised to support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features. They are said to come with other improvements in terms of design language, battery life, and display.

Also, they will be the first to get the next-generation Windows OS, which is internally called Hudson Valley.