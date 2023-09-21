Motorola unveils Edge 40 Neo 5G series in India

Consumer electronics major Motorola on Thursday (September 21) launched a new Edge 40 Neo series 5G phone in India.
The new phone sports a 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 10-bit pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. It also features dual-SIM slots, a USB Type-C port, and stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos system and the device comes with an IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating too.
The company is offering the device in three variants-- Pantone Black Beauty with a glass-like Acrylic cover case and other two-- Pantone Soothing Sea and Pantone Caneel Bay with a vegan leather textured case.
Inside, it houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7030 octa-core processor with Mali-G610 MC3 GPU, Android 13 OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage, 5G modem, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging capability.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a dual-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.8, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide autofocus camera (f/2.2, support macro and bokeh blur effect) with LED flash on the back and a 32MP(f/2.4, Quad Pixel Technology) on the front.
Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes in two storage variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage--Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. As part festive offer, they will be available for as low as Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively for a limited time.
Edge 40 vs competition
The new Motorola phone will be up against iQOO Z7 Pro, and Vivo V29e, among others in India.
